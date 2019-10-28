Astrology Alert: Mercury Goes Retrograde ON Halloween This Year

Absence makes the heart grow fonder this Monday, October 28, as the bold, expressive Scorpio Sun faces off with erratic and unconventional Uranus in Taurus. While we're not suggesting you pull a disappearing act (that's way too much for possessive Scorpio and Taurus vibes), a little breathing room can reboot desire. If you're feeling restricted in a relationship, stop talking. Heart-to-hearts will go off the rails since this hotheaded mashup can make us all argumentative and rebellious. Instead, follow this star-sanctioned timeout and pursue a personal passion…by yourself. Let your other half (or best friend) know that you'll be back soon, but that you need a little time alone. Expect the full range of feels to hit, from guilt (if you're pulling back) to jealousy (if they are). As excruciating as it can be to NOT react to those internal whims, exert extreme willpower! And remind yourself that missing each other is a necessary part of the intimacy cycle.