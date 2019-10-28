Astrology Alert: Mercury Goes Retrograde ON Halloween This Year
Here, the AstroTwins break down how to deal with the celestial spookiness coming our way this week.
You may need some extra alone time on Monday, when the Sun squares off with Uranus.
Absence makes the heart grow fonder this Monday, October 28, as the bold, expressive Scorpio Sun faces off with erratic and unconventional Uranus in Taurus. While we're not suggesting you pull a disappearing act (that's way too much for possessive Scorpio and Taurus vibes), a little breathing room can reboot desire. If you're feeling restricted in a relationship, stop talking. Heart-to-hearts will go off the rails since this hotheaded mashup can make us all argumentative and rebellious. Instead, follow this star-sanctioned timeout and pursue a personal passion…by yourself. Let your other half (or best friend) know that you'll be back soon, but that you need a little time alone. Expect the full range of feels to hit, from guilt (if you're pulling back) to jealousy (if they are). As excruciating as it can be to NOT react to those internal whims, exert extreme willpower! And remind yourself that missing each other is a necessary part of the intimacy cycle.
The urge to merge could resume as soon as Wednesday, when flirty Mercury sidles up to vivacious Venus.
With both planets in sultry Scorpio, every conversation will be tinged with suggestiveness. This mystical influence could also attract soul friends, people who share your quirky habits and who think so much like you do that you're practically finishing one another's sentences in your first exchanges! Unusual serendipities could pop up throughout the day, like seeing the same number repeating on clocks or people using the same, uncanny phrase. Is it a sign or a message? We can't say for sure, but pay attention to your thoughts in those moments. These little flashes can be a confirmation that you're on the right path!
On Thursday, Mercury goes retrograde just in time for Halloween (!)
Thursday is Halloween, but that's not the only costume party going on in town. Expressive Mercury turns retrograde in Scorpio, kicking off a masquerade ball that lasts until November 20. With the backspin taking place in this secretive sign, take nothing at face value. People may not present true to form while key information could be hidden from view. This signal-jamming transit could misdirect a few of the Scorpio Sun's fabulous flares. Just when you're sure that you're ready to launch, boom! New developments arise and keep you stalled at base. Tempting as it may be to charge ahead—warning lights be damned—doing so might only delay the mission further. With Mercury backspinning through competitive Scorpio, minor grievances could heat up quickly. Consider this a PSA: When in doubt, go the adulting route instead of getting pulled into a cutthroat power struggle.