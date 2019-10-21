Scorpio Season Is About To Kick Off With A Powerful New Moon

Subtle signals say it all this Monday, October 21, as seductive Venus in Scorpio gets in a flowing formation with enchanting Neptune in Pisces. Their dynamic dance, which happens twice most years, sends seductive undercurrents through the early part of the week. Tap into this energy with nonverbal cues.

Dab on a titillating fragrance, let a flash of colorful lingerie peek through your clothing. At work, apply a clean design aesthetic to your graphic presentations, but add an unexpected pop of color. A little cat-and-mouse game can be arousing in affaires de coeur. Uncertainty builds anticipation…and attraction. The only risk of a Venus–Neptune trine is that it can make boundaries a little hazy. Don't lose sight of all propriety this Monday. There's a time and a place for everything.