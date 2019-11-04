For The First Time In Years, A Tricky Mars Transit Is Coming Our Way

Fortunately, this challenging transit comes around only every two years—but when it does, a clash of egos could quickly evolve into an epic showdown. People will be hotheaded and ready to sting—and even the most enlightened among us can't totally dodge the intensity. If emotions are escalating, step out for some air instead of getting sucked into the drama and intensity. Socially, beware the wolf in sheep's clothing. That quiet observer could be an undercover competitor with a secret agenda—or not! But since it's going to be hard to tell near Tuesday, keep your cards closer to your vest. Mars and Pluto are the co-rulers of Scorpio, and in a combustible square, these lusty planets can stoke passion. Simmering attractions could explode, but they could also get complicated quickly.