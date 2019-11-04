For The First Time In Years, A Tricky Mars Transit Is Coming Our Way
Today, the AstroTwins are breaking down how Mercury, Mars, and Pluto could conspire to make the beginning of the week a bit of an obstacle course.
With the Sun and Venus traveling alongside Mercury in secretive Scorpio, you'll want to move about in a more low-key manner starting Monday.
Strengthen those passwords and check your security settings. Mercury is spending the first full week of its October 31 to November 20 retrograde backing up through shadowy Scorpio. Plus, Monday's quarter moon in technophile Aquarius brings a second nudge to review: As you upload, post and save to the cloud, how private IS your data, really? Don't let your digital devices betray your confidence! On the other hand, the combo of the communal Aquarius quarter moon and Mercury's nostalgic retrograde could bring a soul-stirring reunion with your personal support squad. Gather to update one another on your progress. What's been brewing since you comforted one another's inner children in your healing circle…or critiqued one another's work during an artists' retreat? Catch up in person if you can!
Tempers will flare near Tuesday, when warrior Mars forms a combative square (90-degree angle) to controlling, domineering Pluto.
Fortunately, this challenging transit comes around only every two years—but when it does, a clash of egos could quickly evolve into an epic showdown. People will be hotheaded and ready to sting—and even the most enlightened among us can't totally dodge the intensity. If emotions are escalating, step out for some air instead of getting sucked into the drama and intensity. Socially, beware the wolf in sheep's clothing. That quiet observer could be an undercover competitor with a secret agenda—or not! But since it's going to be hard to tell near Tuesday, keep your cards closer to your vest. Mars and Pluto are the co-rulers of Scorpio, and in a combustible square, these lusty planets can stoke passion. Simmering attractions could explode, but they could also get complicated quickly.
On Friday, the Scorpio Sun flows into a dreamy trine (120-degree angle) with enchanted Neptune.
This magic-making mashup will lend a fairy-tale quality to the whole weekend, filling you with promise and possibility. After the dodgy vibes of the early half of the week, this wide-eyed wonder will feel like a blessing. But SOME self-protection is still warranted. Neptune in Pisces is a boundary dissolver, but it can also make you gullible. "Trust" can be established a little too quickly under these skies—and it's easy to get suckered by a smooth sales pitch.
The Sun-Neptune trine CAN usher in a miracle just as often as it can pull the wool over our eyes.
Neptune is the planet of fantasy and illusion while the Sun governs our egos, and flattery can get people everywhere. Enjoy the fawning, but don't fall under its spell. And hey, maybe that "too good to be true" opportunity will check out as totally legit! The Sun-Neptune trine CAN usher in a miracle just as often as it can pull the wool over our eyes. Just run the background checks before making a final call.