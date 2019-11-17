The decade won't fade without some serious fireworks! More mystery, magic, and mojo, please. Mars is back in its wheelhouse, as it is a co-ruler of Scorpio (along with Pluto), and this lusty seven-week phase will be quite the bodice-ripper! Scorpio is the sign of soulful (and serious!) sensuality, with all the tantric trimmings—and Mars here is bringing sexy back with a bang. The only twist? When the red planet sashays down Scorpio's runway every other year, the show is more of a private viewing than a public spectacle. All kinds of "mergers and acquisitions" will go down behind closed doors for the next seven weeks. So whether you're in the bedroom or the boardroom, make sure you sign on to your partnerships in permanent ink. (Thankfully, Mercury is snapping out of retrograde this week, which will help keep contractual negotiations aboveboard.)

Creative ways to share resources will emerge, heralding unexpected win-wins. Don't try to split everything straight down the middle, though. Playing to each person's strength (and outsourcing the rest) is the way to keep duos dynamic. As we count down to 2020, watch out for the green-eyed monster's tricky land mines. The combustible energy of Mars in Scorpio provokes strong (as in hotheaded) emotions and can cause us to react prematurely. Dating or in a relationship? Be as transparent as possible without killing the magic with TMI. Secrecy could arouse false suspicion and cause more drama than you care to deal with.