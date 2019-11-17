Mercury Retrograde Ends This Week, But Its Shadow Could Stick Around For A While
This week, the AstroTwins reveal how the end of Mercury retrograde and the start of Sagittarius season could shift the energy in the air.
This Tuesday, November 19, passionate Mars sails into sizzling Scorpio.
The decade won't fade without some serious fireworks! More mystery, magic, and mojo, please. Mars is back in its wheelhouse, as it is a co-ruler of Scorpio (along with Pluto), and this lusty seven-week phase will be quite the bodice-ripper! Scorpio is the sign of soulful (and serious!) sensuality, with all the tantric trimmings—and Mars here is bringing sexy back with a bang. The only twist? When the red planet sashays down Scorpio's runway every other year, the show is more of a private viewing than a public spectacle. All kinds of "mergers and acquisitions" will go down behind closed doors for the next seven weeks. So whether you're in the bedroom or the boardroom, make sure you sign on to your partnerships in permanent ink. (Thankfully, Mercury is snapping out of retrograde this week, which will help keep contractual negotiations aboveboard.)
Creative ways to share resources will emerge, heralding unexpected win-wins. Don't try to split everything straight down the middle, though. Playing to each person's strength (and outsourcing the rest) is the way to keep duos dynamic. As we count down to 2020, watch out for the green-eyed monster's tricky land mines. The combustible energy of Mars in Scorpio provokes strong (as in hotheaded) emotions and can cause us to react prematurely. Dating or in a relationship? Be as transparent as possible without killing the magic with TMI. Secrecy could arouse false suspicion and cause more drama than you care to deal with.
At long last, Mercury retrograde ends on Wednesday.
All those dodgy, befuddling interactions should clear up a lot this Wednesday, as Mercury pivots out of a mind-bending, three-week retrograde. With the silver-tongued messenger casting spells in Scorpio since October 31, nothing has been quite as it seems. As Mercury corrects course and powers forward in Scorpio until December 9, wires will slowly but surely uncross. Cutthroat dynamics could soften into healthy competition—or (gasp!) cooperation—as Mercury's U-turn reminds us that sharing our toys (instead of hoarding them) can actually be a win-win. But don't drop ALL self-protective shields.
Mercury's backspin may indeed have revealed some shady characters. If their integrity doesn't hold up fully by Wednesday, remove the benefit of the doubt and move on! Don't worry about being bereft of partners-in-crime. Note that the shadow of Mercury retrograde won't pass until December 7, so if you CAN hold off on making anything official until then, do. Otherwise, vet your engagements carefully and keep on reading the fine print with a ginormous magnifying glass.
On Saturday, some wonder will return to the world with Sagittarius season.
Ready to refresh your perspective on, basically, everything? This Saturday, November 22, start by switching from focus mode to a wide-angled lens. The Sun exits Scorpio's hidden bordello and makes its annual sojourn into worldly, wonder-filled Sagittarius until December 21. (And may be taking up residence in a bohemian yurt or an Airstream trailer.) Have you been hibernating alone or with a sexy plus-one for the past month? Come out, come out wherever you are—especially this Sunday when love planet Venus hooks up with live-out-loud Jupiter in Sagittarius too! And when you do, buy yourself a bus ticket, overseas flight, or a tank of gas for a road trip. "Anywhere but home" always seems like the ideal destination for Sagittarius season. When GPS coordinates are set at "mi casa," open the doors to out-of-town guests and a diversified friend group. 'Tis the astrological season for mingling multiculturally!