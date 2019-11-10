mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Spirituality

There's Still One More Week Of Mercury Retro ... Here's How To Get Through It

The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
woman smiling with zodiac signs

Image by mbg Creative x iStock / jacoblund

November 10, 2019

This week, the AstroTwins dive into why this week's transits could lighten up the signature intensity of Scorpio season.

Some undercover parts of your personality may emerge this Monday, November 11, as the Sun shadow dances with Mercury retrograde in Scorpio.

Maybe you forgot you could feel THOSE feelings…which could range from attraction to anger, or both. Since the Sun illuminates but Mercury retrograde conceals, it might be hard to know how much to share with people socially. While you don't want to be a total enigma, this is also NOT the best day to be an open book. A few trust issues could arise, even in the most intimate relationships. Try not to be reactive, though, because egos will be fragile under these sensitive skies.

Article continues below

On Tuesday, the full moon in slow-jamming, sensual Taurus reminds of us of the power of presence.

The past is the past and the future unscripted—but we so often miss "the power of now" by dwelling on both. Reduce your speed and luxuriate in this lunation's earthy and all-natural vibe. (So fresh and so clean!) Revel in beauty: Wander through the farmers market on your lunch break and pick up seasonal produce for a special home-cooked meal. Dab on a new signature scent—maybe a custom-blended one.

Since Taurus rules the throat, try a top with a new neckline, whether a plunging scoop or a cozy turtleneck. If your digital devices are starting to feel like extra limbs, put them down (as much as possible) for the day and enjoy some good, old-fashioned analog bonding. With Mercury retrograde until November 20, this is an even BETTER idea than usual. Sit down for a face-to-face coffee date instead of texting. Get barefoot on the mat with an evening yoga class...and maybe sign up for a maker's workshop this weekend if you're feeling crafty. Making things by hand can connect you to your earthy sensuality—and don't underestimate the power of TLC to calm your parasympathetic nervous system. (Who wants a hug?!) Sensible Taurus also reminds us that the best things in life are free—or at least possible to buy at a wholesale discount. Look for budgetary leaks and tighten up your belt accordingly.

Keep the love goggles OFF this Thursday … and the rose-colored glasses too.

You won't need them to see the world through a rose-tinted lens as quixotic Venus gets into a dynamic duel with fantasy-spinner Neptune. When these dreamy planets square each other twice each year, it's hard to tell what's real and what's an illusion. It's wise to look twice (make that three times) and take a deeper cut at anything that might seem "too easy" to be true. With Venus in global Sagittarius and Neptune in nomadic Pisces, even spontaneous journeys should still be a LITTLE bit planned. Check the GPS and do a little advance Googling to see what's happening in the area. Even if there's nothing to worry about, there may be concerts, fairs, and artists' markets you don't want to miss! 

The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York...
Read More
More from the author:
What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
Check out Astrology Fundamentals
Become the master of your own destiny and create real, meaningful change in your life with this out-of-this-world course taught by the amazing AstroTwins.
View the class
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional...
Read More

More On This Topic

Spirituality

The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse

The AstroTwins
The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All

Emma Loewe
This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/weekly-horoscope-for-november-11-17-2019-from-astrotwins

Your article and new folder have been saved!