There's Still One More Week Of Mercury Retro ... Here's How To Get Through It

The past is the past and the future unscripted—but we so often miss "the power of now" by dwelling on both. Reduce your speed and luxuriate in this lunation's earthy and all-natural vibe. (So fresh and so clean!) Revel in beauty: Wander through the farmers market on your lunch break and pick up seasonal produce for a special home-cooked meal. Dab on a new signature scent—maybe a custom-blended one.

Since Taurus rules the throat, try a top with a new neckline, whether a plunging scoop or a cozy turtleneck. If your digital devices are starting to feel like extra limbs, put them down (as much as possible) for the day and enjoy some good, old-fashioned analog bonding. With Mercury retrograde until November 20, this is an even BETTER idea than usual. Sit down for a face-to-face coffee date instead of texting. Get barefoot on the mat with an evening yoga class...and maybe sign up for a maker's workshop this weekend if you're feeling crafty. Making things by hand can connect you to your earthy sensuality—and don't underestimate the power of TLC to calm your parasympathetic nervous system. (Who wants a hug?!) Sensible Taurus also reminds us that the best things in life are free—or at least possible to buy at a wholesale discount. Look for budgetary leaks and tighten up your belt accordingly.