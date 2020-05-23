We might even need to walk a proverbial mile in their shoes before addressing conflicts. Even in relationships that ARE working, these balancing moonbeams will reveal a bright line between caring and codependence. Sure, our love for some folks may know no boundaries. But bottomless refills of generosity should be taken off the menu. When we give until it hurts, we wind up enabling people to stay stuck or even take advantage of our kindness. And when we are drained, depleted, and exhausted, we can't truly be helpful. This quarter moon helps us to set better limits.

When we want to make a difference, we can empower people by connecting them to resources and encouraging them to do for themselves. In process-driven Virgo, it's a great time to learn a few new life hacks you can apply to your own daily routines. Where have things become too complicated, perhaps because you're trying to do them the "old," pre-COVID way? We're sure you noticed, but the world has changed. This quarter moon calls for gentle adaptability, especially if it means easing off any perfectionism or unrealistic standards you have placed upon yourself.