Keep the practical magic brewing, and sip it with a side of sun tea. Scan all the essential stuff: How's the budget looking? Is your calendar organized, and is there enough white space for relaxation time along with all the work (and maybe home-schooling or caring for relatives) that you've been juggling? Streamline and simplify now and you won't go into overload mode on Wednesday when Gemini takes the wheel.

El Sol will beam its rays in the sign of the Twins until June 20, making two everyone's favorite number. During this four-week cycle, don't feel obligated to make a single person your plus-one for everything; in fact, that's never the best move. Your book club buddy might not make the best fitness accountability buddy—or bedroom buddy. And even if they do, 'tis the season to branch out! Communicative Gemini rules friendship, and with Venus backing up through a retrograde in this same sign, you could get back in touch with people who inspired you to be more romantic or artistic.

Then again, this might be the prompt you've been waiting for to embrace bi-city living. Not exactly easy in the time of COVID-19, but if you've been wanting a change of scenery, this might be the time to set up camp in a new quarantine pod. As the cosmic communicator, Gemini gets us excited to write, broadcast, and make media. Maybe it's time to film a documentary about a talented local or pen a compelling personal anecdote to read on a podcast. Is brevity the soul of your brand of wit? Keep the snappy social media posts coming.