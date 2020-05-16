Horoscope For May 18 to 24, 2020: Here's What's In The Stars This Week
This week, the AstroTwins share how to prepare for the buzzy energy of Gemini season.
It's still Taurus season until this Wednesday, May 20, giving you a couple more days to bask in the comfort and luxury of the zodiac's earthy Bull.
Keep the practical magic brewing, and sip it with a side of sun tea. Scan all the essential stuff: How's the budget looking? Is your calendar organized, and is there enough white space for relaxation time along with all the work (and maybe home-schooling or caring for relatives) that you've been juggling? Streamline and simplify now and you won't go into overload mode on Wednesday when Gemini takes the wheel.
El Sol will beam its rays in the sign of the Twins until June 20, making two everyone's favorite number. During this four-week cycle, don't feel obligated to make a single person your plus-one for everything; in fact, that's never the best move. Your book club buddy might not make the best fitness accountability buddy—or bedroom buddy. And even if they do, 'tis the season to branch out! Communicative Gemini rules friendship, and with Venus backing up through a retrograde in this same sign, you could get back in touch with people who inspired you to be more romantic or artistic.
Then again, this might be the prompt you've been waiting for to embrace bi-city living. Not exactly easy in the time of COVID-19, but if you've been wanting a change of scenery, this might be the time to set up camp in a new quarantine pod. As the cosmic communicator, Gemini gets us excited to write, broadcast, and make media. Maybe it's time to film a documentary about a talented local or pen a compelling personal anecdote to read on a podcast. Is brevity the soul of your brand of wit? Keep the snappy social media posts coming.
But do keep a watchful eye on boundaries this Wednesday, when nebulous Neptune in Pisces gets in a tangled angle with loose and flowing Venus.
Three times in 2020, they'll lock into a complex square (90-degree angle), which can cause dissonance. Flip back to May 3: Was something shifting in your life then? Themes of love, loss, and surrender could be part of this. Letting go is rarely easy for people, not when doing so might hurt another person you love. But feelings you ignored could be undeniable this week and are worth pulling out for a deeper examination. If you're pushing for an answer, let yourself off the hook. The final in this trio of squares won't happen until July 27, when Venus has resumed direct motion. Instead of seeking clarity, go into the fog and fantasize. If you could have this go any way in the world, how WOULD you see it unfolding?
On Friday, 2020's only new moon in Gemini keeps the "twinning" vibes coming.
This lunar lift could bring kindred spirits out of the woodwork—or reveal common ground where you hadn't seen it. Intellectual chemistry will be lit, so direct your energy toward people whose minds turn you on. Is it time to upgrade your transportation? Shop around. Even if you don't have many places to go right now, would a bike or scooter make your grocery store runs and quarantine-pod breaks a little more fun? This is also a prime lunation to start searching: Where would you love more cooperation or an extra pair of hands? Test the waters with a short-term project, but stay open! This new moon is the starting block for a six-month cycle that culminates with a potent lunar (full moon) eclipse on November 30, the first to land in Gemini since 2012!