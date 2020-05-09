mindbodygreen

Close banner
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here — And It Calls For A Romantic Revolution

The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
A "Romantic Revolution" Is Starting This Week, According To Astrologers

Image by mbg Creative x Jessica Felicio / Unsplash

May 9, 2020 — 22:05 PM

This week, the AstroTwins decode all that's going on in the stars...and there's a lot: A retrograde, Mercury transit, and "romantic revolution" are all in store over the next seven days.

Mic drops: Incoming! Voluble Mercury throws a homecoming rager as he zooms into Gemini this Monday, May 11.

Talk about a double-shot of articulation. Make that a quadruple-shot since the Sun, charming Venus, and the destiny-driven North Node are also in the sign of the Twins. Wordplay could be foreplay during this brief cycle, and intellectual repartee will be the ultimate glue for kindred spirits. There's no time like the present to start working on your memoir, record a podcast episode, or post split-screen Instagram Lives with guests. When Mercury is in Gemini, it's dynamic duos for the win! Just don't expect yourself to be in extreme productivity mode 24/7...

Article continues below

This Tuesday, May 12, make-it-happen Mars floats into dreamy Pisces until June 27.

Just as you sit down to focus after the morning home-schooling or Zoom check-in, you could get diverted to the Enchanted Forest...or onto some other random but fascinating quest. Mars in Pisces is not exactly directional—but it IS quite soulful. The next six weeks are an ideal time for plumbing the depths, exploring life's mysteries, and bringing more compassion into daily interactions. In an increasingly divided world, this Mars phase can act as a healing salve and, since Pisces rules the feet, an invitation to walk a mile in each other's shoes. As the holiday season calls for peace and goodwill, we can shift the collective conscience by choosing love over fear and hate.

Are you ready for a romantic revolution? It can start this Wednesday, May 13, as Venus falls into retrograde for six weeks.

The love planet's reverse shift takes place in communicative Gemini, offering a chance to review and, if necessary, rewrite the narratives of your love story. Gemini is the zodiac's twin and could reveal new ways to divvy up, share, and merge resources. With amorous Venus in reverse, we will all plunge into a deep examination of how we "do" relationships...and uh, WHO we "do." Are you a pursuer or distancer? Do you avoid attachments or get super anxious and clingy when you feel unsure in love? Or, are you a well-balanced soul who could afford to be a bit more passionate? Are you addicted to the thrill of "new relationship energy" only to bolt when things get boring (read: vulnerable and intimate)? How in touch with your erotic desires and power are you, actually? Questions like these could weigh on everyone's minds as Venus's retrograde pushes us to do all those "re-" activities like reviewing, revisiting, reassessing, and reconnecting. And no, it's not gonna be a cakewalk. (Real love seldom is.) But those who are willing to do the work of self-examination and course correction might be rewarded with a fulfilling new chapter in love before 2020 is through.

Article continues below

Another planet joins the retrograde this Thursday, May 14, as jovial Jupiter shifts into its annual four-month siesta.

Until September 12, the red-spotted giant will be backing up through Capricorn, giving us a chance to review our expansion plans...yes, even more than we already have since the world shut down. Jupiter is in "fall" in Capricorn, which is considered its weakest position. For the coming four months, we'll have to rely on knowledge and industriousness over luck, but that's probably a good thing. "A wing and a prayer" has not been a recipe for success in 2020. Since Jupiter is the zodiac's truth-seeker, plan to dig even deeper in your quest for answers, and be careful about believing the hype since it will be harder to tell a conspiracy theory from a credible study during this time.

The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York...
Read More
More from the author:
What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
Check out Astrology Fundamentals
Become the master of your own destiny and create real, meaningful change in your life with this out-of-this-world course taught by the amazing AstroTwins.
View the class
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional...
Read More

More On This Topic

Spirituality

This Chakra Could Be The Root Of Our Disconnection & How To Heal It

Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P.
This Chakra Could Be The Root Of Our Disconnection & How To Heal It
Spirituality

Read Between The Lines: A Starter Guide To Reading Palms At Home

Sarah Regan
Read Between The Lines: A Starter Guide To Reading Palms At Home
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Beauty

Sensitive Skin Out Of Control Lately? The Easy Fix You May Be Missing

Alexandra Engler
Sensitive Skin Out Of Control Lately? The Easy Fix You May Be Missing
Parenting

7 Ways To Cope If Mother's Day Is Hard For You This Year (Or Any Year)

Bobbi Wegner, Psy.D.
7 Ways To Cope If Mother's Day Is Hard For You This Year (Or Any Year)
Mental Health

Middle Age Has Become More Stressful In Recent Decades, New Study Finds

Eliza Sullivan
Middle Age Has Become More Stressful In Recent Decades, New Study Finds
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Beauty

The Mistake You Might Be Making If You Have Dry Skin + The Easy Fix

Alexandra Engler
The Mistake You Might Be Making If You Have Dry Skin + The Easy Fix
Friendships

Living With Your Ex During The Pandemic? Here Are 9 Ways To Make It Easier

Sarah Regan
Living With Your Ex During The Pandemic? Here Are 9 Ways To Make It Easier
Recipes

Looking For A Go-To Healthy Brownie Recipe? Here Are 35 Options

Eliza Sullivan
Looking For A Go-To Healthy Brownie Recipe? Here Are 35 Options
Mental Health

5 Tips For Coping Emotionally & Filling Your Time While Unemployed

Abby Moore
5 Tips For Coping Emotionally & Filling Your Time While Unemployed
Recipes

This Vegan Frittata Is The Ultimate Plant-Based, Protein-Packed Breakfast

Eliza Sullivan
This Vegan Frittata Is The Ultimate Plant-Based, Protein-Packed Breakfast
Motivation

So, You Want To Start Running? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Kristine Thomason
So, You Want To Start Running? Here's Everything You Need To Know
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/weekly-horoscope-for-may-11-17-2020-from-astrotwins

Your article and new folder have been saved!