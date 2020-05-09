The love planet's reverse shift takes place in communicative Gemini, offering a chance to review and, if necessary, rewrite the narratives of your love story. Gemini is the zodiac's twin and could reveal new ways to divvy up, share, and merge resources. With amorous Venus in reverse, we will all plunge into a deep examination of how we "do" relationships...and uh, WHO we "do." Are you a pursuer or distancer? Do you avoid attachments or get super anxious and clingy when you feel unsure in love? Or, are you a well-balanced soul who could afford to be a bit more passionate? Are you addicted to the thrill of "new relationship energy" only to bolt when things get boring (read: vulnerable and intimate)? How in touch with your erotic desires and power are you, actually? Questions like these could weigh on everyone's minds as Venus's retrograde pushes us to do all those "re-" activities like reviewing, revisiting, reassessing, and reconnecting. And no, it's not gonna be a cakewalk. (Real love seldom is.) But those who are willing to do the work of self-examination and course correction might be rewarded with a fulfilling new chapter in love before 2020 is through.