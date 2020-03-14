Weekly Horoscope: Spring Is Here & It Could Spur Collective Action
This week, the AstroTwins break down how to welcome spring and the start of a new zodiac cycle.
This Monday, March 16, expressive Mercury returns to Pisces, the sign of forgiveness and healing.
Is an apology warranted? What are you waiting for? Extend that olive branch—or let the "offending party" know that your feathers have been ruffled. This is the winged messenger's second dive into the Fish's tank in 2020. On February 3, Mercury plunged into Pisces, but due to a retrograde from February 16 to March 9, it backed up into Aquarius which caused everyone to disconnect and keep their distance. If you can't shake that nagging, unresolved feeling, now's your (second) chance to do something about it. Between now and April 10, get a heart-to-heart on the calendar, making sure to pick a time when everyone can relax and speak freely.
This Thursday, March 19, marks both the spring equinox AND the astrological New Year as the solar calendar flips over and begins anew with Aries season.
Need an excuse to chill Champagne—or maybe switch over to a virgin kombucha mocktail? Between now and April 19, you can slowly and gently "un-hygge" yourself. Replace needlework crafts with garden tools and fireside reading with aerial yoga or breezy walks around your 'hood. Under this solar spell, we'll all feel a sense of renewal. And soon enough, we'll be fired up with the Ram's daring initiative, eager to embrace the next adventure. Live-out-loud Aries season is a time to grab life by the horns and push the envelope on maximalism. Since Aries is No. 1 in the zodiac, the competitive vibes will be fierce for the next four weeks. Are you living on your edge? Go for the gold...and if you happen to crush a few narcissists with your fairly won victory, don't feel bad—it's a personal growth experience for them.
From March 21 to July 1, Saturn lifts its nose from Capricorn's grindstone and takes a ride through Aquarius, the sign that rules progress, technology, and collective action.
Gather the thought leaders and call a global summit! The galactic guru hasn't stationed in the Water Bearer's realm for nearly three decades; in fact, its last visit was from February 6, 1991, to January 28, 1994. Humanitarian Aquarius rules the future while sensible Saturn is the master planner. The world could use a large dose of the innovative strategizing this cosmic cycle brings. Can the citizens of Earth join together to architect a smarter future? Now is the time!
Saturn's tour through Aquarius from March 21 to July 1 is a preview of a longer cycle. On December 17, the structured planet settles back into Aquarius until March 7, 2023, opening up a two-year window for progress. Aquarius is the mad scientist of the zodiac, a sign that pulls off the paradoxical feat of being rational and idealistic at once. (Picture Aquarius Thomas Edison if you need a visual.) And while the process-driven planet's style may seem at odds with the laid-back Water Bearer, Saturn was actually Aquarius's ancient ruler before Uranus was discovered by a handmade telescope in 1781. The ringed taskmaster feels quite at home in Aquarius, and that means nothing is impossible in 2020! After all, rainbows can be measured along the ROYGBIV spectrum, and unicorns could truly exist using VR technology.
Saturn is also the planet of restriction. Like a stern parent, Saturn takes things away temporarily to force us to appreciate what we have. The ringed planet's move into communal, technological Aquarius is already throwing down its next challenge, quarantining entire cities as the coronavirus spreads—and forcing people to connect virtually. While no one would ever wish for this black swan event, through the tragedy, we may regain appreciation for good old-fashioned human connection. Legit face time becomes a lot more valuable when the FaceTime app threatens to be our only option for interactivity. As Saturn snaps us out of the collective tech trance, we may embrace screen-free get-togethers in a wholly new way. Who wants to host a salon?