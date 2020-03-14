Weekly Horoscope: Spring Is Here & It Could Spur Collective Action

Gather the thought leaders and call a global summit! The galactic guru hasn't stationed in the Water Bearer's realm for nearly three decades; in fact, its last visit was from February 6, 1991, to January 28, 1994. Humanitarian Aquarius rules the future while sensible Saturn is the master planner. The world could use a large dose of the innovative strategizing this cosmic cycle brings. Can the citizens of Earth join together to architect a smarter future? Now is the time!

Saturn's tour through Aquarius from March 21 to July 1 is a preview of a longer cycle. On December 17, the structured planet settles back into Aquarius until March 7, 2023, opening up a two-year window for progress. Aquarius is the mad scientist of the zodiac, a sign that pulls off the paradoxical feat of being rational and idealistic at once. (Picture Aquarius Thomas Edison if you need a visual.) And while the process-driven planet's style may seem at odds with the laid-back Water Bearer, Saturn was actually Aquarius's ancient ruler before Uranus was discovered by a handmade telescope in 1781. The ringed taskmaster feels quite at home in Aquarius, and that means nothing is impossible in 2020! After all, rainbows can be measured along the ROYGBIV spectrum, and unicorns could truly exist using VR technology.

Saturn is also the planet of restriction. Like a stern parent, Saturn takes things away temporarily to force us to appreciate what we have. The ringed planet's move into communal, technological Aquarius is already throwing down its next challenge, quarantining entire cities as the coronavirus spreads—and forcing people to connect virtually. While no one would ever wish for this black swan event, through the tragedy, we may regain appreciation for good old-fashioned human connection. Legit face time becomes a lot more valuable when the FaceTime app threatens to be our only option for interactivity. As Saturn snaps us out of the collective tech trance, we may embrace screen-free get-togethers in a wholly new way. Who wants to host a salon?