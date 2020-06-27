It may be time to pull the brake on that strategy when cautious, conservative Saturn, which has been retrograde in Aquarius since May 10, scoots back into Capricorn this Wednesday, July 1. For the final of three consecutive years, the ringed taskmaster will retreat through its home sign of Capricorn, underscoring the old chestnut that if you fail to plan, you plan to fail. Spontaneity has its place, but you'll need a whole lot less of that between now and September 29. Start filling in the blanks with legitimate data and THEN you'll know if your big idea is a go—especially by the time Saturn moves on to Aquarius for real from December 17, 2020, to March 7, 2023.

As frustrating as it can be to pause midstream, a slower process could be your saving grace. With Saturn in energy saver mode, get back to the drawing board. You don't have to start from scratch but do drill down to the very foundation of what you're trying to create. As the Law of Attraction teaches us, "The roots create the fruits." There may be some fundamental aspects to clarify, like updating a mission statement, rewriting your wedding vows, or choosing a new digital platform upon which to build your website. This is not a superficial thing, as Saturn's tour of Capricorn is forcing us to audit all the long-term structures in our lives. Reinforcing these foundations over the next three months could keep them upright for years to come.