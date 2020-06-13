Brace Yourself: This Week Brings Mercury Retrograde & A Powerful Eclipse
Ready to peel back another layer in this odyssey of emotional discovery? Here's what's in store in the stars this week.
Messenger Mercury, which has been in the Crab's domain since May 28, begins its summer retrograde this Thursday, June 18.
Our already sensitive feelings get a lot more tender this week as planets converge in watery Cancer. Until July 12, the planet of communication and information will be backing up through Cancer, creating space for deeper empathy and a whole lot of misunderstanding to emerge. As the zodiac's most maternal sign, Cancer rules our homes—and our homelands—as well as how we nurture ourselves and the people in proximity. As communities around the globe march, protest, and begin taking account for history (all while attempting to practice social distancing), new conversations have emerged.
How do we protect our most vulnerable citizens? How do we create a space where everyone gets to feel "at home"? Questions like these will become louder and more urgent to resolve. Since retrogrades rule the past, many people will have to reckon with messes and mistakes that are too late to undo. With Mercury in reverse for the new few weeks, this could go a couple of ways. On the one hand, retrogrades are crucial cycles for reparations; a time that allows us to clean up the past. But Mercury's backspins are also notorious for causing dialogues to break down, and in this prickly sign, people could harden their defensive shells—or become resistant to the change that is underway. NOT taking everything personally will be one of the biggest challenges of this three-week cycle.
On a more personal level, is it time to reset things under your roof? Whether your home has been the eye of the storm or the storm itself, Mercury's retrograde through Cancer could push family and roommate dynamics into the spotlight. Fortunately, this Saturday, June 20, the Sun beams into Cancer, kicking off a clarifying monthlong cycle. Instead of sweeping things under the rug, try rearranging the "furniture" to make your space a more comfortable, equitable safety zone for everyone. With these solar flares shooting into the softest, most sentimental parts of our hearts until July 22, this is a powerful time to (re)connect with relatives and BFFs. As restrictions ease up, maybe it's time to plan that family-reunion picnic in the park or invite a comforting friend to be your houseguest. Since Saturday is the longest, lightest day of the year, consider it a powerful moment of personal illumination. Have a sitdown with your journal and dedicate the solstice to tracking the wisdom of your heart.
On Sunday, July 21, the first of two rare back-to-back Cancer new moons arrives in the form of a galvanizing solar eclipse.
But wait...there's more. On Sunday, bottled up feelings (that are already pretty raw) could come rushing out in a tidal wave—and so could nesting instincts. Since eclipses are known for revealing surprises that are hidden in the shadows, someone close may have "news" that is exciting, unsettling...or a mix of both. If you've had a big decision to make around housing, you may realize that you overlooked a consideration—and it might take until the second Cancer new moon on July 20 to sort it out. But discoveries shouldn't come as altogether shocking. Eclipses have been hitting the Cancer/Capricorn axis since July 2018. While Sunday's is the final one to ping the Crab's domain, the series ends with the Capricorn lunar (full moon) eclipse on July 5. For the past two years, we've been resolving long-standing questions around where we feel most "at home" or who belongs in our innermost circles. Grassroots efforts will also get a boost from this homespun lunar cycle. Think—and act—locally!