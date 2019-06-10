Should you let it all hang out or keep it under wraps? That's the question of the week! It begins on Monday, June 10, as the tea-spilling Gemini Sun crashes into a dynamic opposition with live-out-loud Jupiter. This muddling influence makes it hard to know what to believe, even if a decree is handed down on official letterhead and stamped with a wax seal. Capricious Jupiter is on an extended homecoming parade through outspoken Sagittarius from November 8, 2018, to December 2, 2019. But ever since the red-spotted planet turned retrograde on April 10 (until August 11), facts have felt like a moving target. Shameless gaslighting is "so 2019," to the point where the sanest among us have considered checking ourselves in for observation. Brace yourself, because with the Sun's light dimmed low in Jupiter's field this Monday, nothing will be as it seems. Careful not to get swept up in gossip or the hype of a 140-character Tweetrum. Even if you're SURE a situation sounds legit, fact-check it with another source (or three). The Sun-Jupiter faceoff can turn everyone into a baller for the day, and egos will flare. If you can't back up your bold words with action, zip your lips. Pride goeth before a fall!