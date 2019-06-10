mindbodygreen

Weekly Horoscope: Monday Could Mean Shady Business — Here's How To Navigate It

The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
woman smiling with zodiac signs

Image by mbg Creative x Noémi Macavei-Katócz

June 10, 2019

This week, the AstroTwins explain why you might want to keep your guard up for a few days and then get a little introspective.

On Monday, the sun will oppose Jupiter, and egos could flare up.

Should you let it all hang out or keep it under wraps? That's the question of the week! It begins on Monday, June 10, as the tea-spilling Gemini Sun crashes into a dynamic opposition with live-out-loud Jupiter. This muddling influence makes it hard to know what to believe, even if a decree is handed down on official letterhead and stamped with a wax seal. Capricious Jupiter is on an extended homecoming parade through outspoken Sagittarius from November 8, 2018, to December 2, 2019. But ever since the red-spotted planet turned retrograde on April 10 (until August 11), facts have felt like a moving target. Shameless gaslighting is "so 2019," to the point where the sanest among us have considered checking ourselves in for observation. Brace yourself, because with the Sun's light dimmed low in Jupiter's field this Monday, nothing will be as it seems. Careful not to get swept up in gossip or the hype of a 140-character Tweetrum. Even if you're SURE a situation sounds legit, fact-check it with another source (or three). The Sun-Jupiter faceoff can turn everyone into a baller for the day, and egos will flare. If you can't back up your bold words with action, zip your lips. Pride goeth before a fall!

Article continues below

On Friday will be a good day to check in and question how you're expressing yourself.

Thankfully, you can do some damage control later in the week. If the dynamics are off in a particular connection, sit down to discuss on Friday when soul-searcher Neptune in Pisces will form a flowing trine to forthright Mars in Cancer, helping us express ourselves compassionately and with grace. With both planets occupying water signs, it will be easier to read subtle cues, like body language and emotional energy. And Friday could also bring even more checks and balances as in-the-moment Mars faces off with cautious, conservative Saturn. There's no such thing as "just enjoying the now" if your sense of security about the future is hanging in the balance. Iron out agreements to the letter. And make sure you have a safety net in place before following any daredevil impulses that Mars is known to arouse. It's fun to be wild and crazy but not if it means destroying your reputation or damaging relationships with the reliable (while perhaps less "exciting") people in your world.

On Sunday, Jupiter could rev up the amount of emotion in the air.

Tread carefully on Sunday, when nebulous Neptune floats into a confusing square with Jupiter and fogs up the lens once again. This is the second of three befuddling clashes these two "escape artists" will have in 2019. The first was on January 13; the final will occur on September 21. This rare celestial series is certainly ONE of the culprits behind 2019's head-scratching climate of mistruths and denial. Boundaries can feel liquid near Sunday, which can actually be a good thing in SOME cases. An emo Father's Day could be in store, so fill those glasses and raise a tear-jerking toast to the rad dads of the world.

More from the author:
