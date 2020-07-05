If you do find yourself stepping into someone's sore spots this week, you can take heart in this transit that will give us all three weeks to host healing dialogues, hash it out, and hug it out.

But don't rush to judge! Just as Mercury's about to resume regular business, Chiron the "wounded healer" comet, flips into its annual retrograde until December 15. Since April 2018, the "planetoid" has been in Aries, its home until 2027. Chiron holds the key (its symbol) to our healing gifts. But to access them, we have to go inward and transform our own stumbling blocks. In the sign of the fiery Ram, issues of anger, leadership, and self-worth are on the table. With warrior Mars also in Aries from June 27, 2020, to January 6, 2021, there's an extra push to strengthen our backbones—and to figure out what we're standing for. This year has had no shortage of important causes to align with. Chiron's backspin can help us uncover soulful strategies for the fight—all while recovering from any personal power outages that may be stopping us from sticking up for ourselves and our beliefs.