mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope Is In & These Are The 3 Cosmic Events To Note

The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
AstroTwins Weekly Horoscope For July 27–August 2, 2020

Image by mbg Creative / CarlosDavid.org/iStock

July 25, 2020 — 22:04 PM

This week, the AstroTwins break down how to flow through upcoming squares and trines that could shape the collective energy.

Boundaries might be blurry this Monday, July 27, but do your best to discern them anyway.

For the third time in 2020 (including May 3 and 20), seductive Venus in Gemini squares nebulous Neptune in Pisces, a challenging angle that makes it hard for us to resist anything, especially temptation. And good luck reading an obvious signal, much less the tea leaves spread out and staring you in the face. Venus is the romance planet, and fantasy-spinner Neptune is a hopeless romantic. When they meet in an obfuscating square, our love lives get particularly slippery. With both planets in mutable signs, we're craving variety—pretty frustrating in a year when choices of any sort are hard to come by. 

These cosmic mashups, which happened first on May 3 and again while Venus was retrograde on May 20, certainly confused things. The grass looked greener on the other side; sweet-talking charmers led lovers astray. This wasn't necessarily a bad thing. Relationships that were stuck in a holding pattern with may be fully untethered by now. Soul mates, on the other hand, keep getting pulled back to each other by a mystical force.

This Monday's final exam from Venus and Neptune can bring one last "attunement." The only thing to do here is surrender (Neptune in Pisces) and maybe just admit that you're confused as hell (Venus in Gemini). You probably won't be clearheaded enough to make a decision. So, can you settle for speaking honestly about your uncertainty? It's not wrong to want "both" instead of "either/or"? Admitting this paves the way for transformation as the week wages on. If you're feeling super stuck, find a quiet place for a little Monday meditation. Bring your journal and let your feelings flow across the page. You might not be ready to discuss them yet, but at least your subconscious mind can start to grasp the possibility of a change.

Advertisement

An uplifting energy flows in this Friday as the Leo Sun dances into a harmonious trine (120-degree angle) with "wounded healer" comet Chiron in Aries.

People are grieving and processing so much in 2020 that it's hard to access joy. But it's not wrong to want your heart to be happy, even if that vibrant feeling coexists alongside sorrow and pain. With these heavenly bodies in creative, optimistic fire signs, power can be found in rituals that pull our energy toward a higher frequency: dancing, cooking, singing, even letting people know that we love them. Getting out in the sunshine (or at least the fresh air) can be remarkably healing. Don't let those end-of-week assignments keep you chained to your desk! You'll be far more productive once you've stepped out for a bit. And if you tap into karmic Chiron's powers, you could add a soulful flourish to whatever you hit "send" on before logging off for the weekend.

On Sunday, August 2, the daring Leo Sun gets into a dynamic dust-up (a 90-degree square) with spontaneous Uranus, which is retrograde in Taurus.

These luxe-loving energies could evoke the urge to splurge—and on some pricey treasures, to boot. Check your budget, then do some background research into the brands. High-minded Uranus brings a planetary PSA to vote with your dollar by shopping ethically sourced, fair trade, and sustainable. Or opt to buy from smaller, locally owned businesses that keep the neighborhood economy thriving. While the Leo Sun can turn people into showponies (and sparkleponies), Uranus in Taurus values modesty. Even a humblebrag could send the wrong message. Turn the spotlight outward, and share the world of an artist you love, or let people know why you're supporting a great cause or organization.

Advertisement
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York...
Read More
More from the author:
What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
Check out Astrology Fundamentals
Become the master of your own destiny and create real, meaningful change in your life with this out-of-this-world course taught by the amazing AstroTwins.
View the class
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional...
Read More

More On This Topic

Personal Growth

Are You An Introvert, Or Do You Have Social Anxiety? Here's The Difference

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
Are You An Introvert, Or Do You Have Social Anxiety? Here's The Difference
Spirituality

The Biggest Misconceptions About Vision Boarding & Easy Fixes

Emma Loewe
The Biggest Misconceptions About Vision Boarding & Easy Fixes
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Functional Food

A "Mostly" Plant-Based Diet May Help Lower Blood Pressure, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A "Mostly" Plant-Based Diet May Help Lower Blood Pressure, Study Says
Integrative Health

Face Masks Need This Many Layers To Be Effective, Study Says

Abby Moore
Face Masks Need This Many Layers To Be Effective, Study Says
Functional Food

The One Protein-Packed Food This RD Eats Every Day For Immune Strength

Olivia Giacomo
The One Protein-Packed Food This RD Eats Every Day For Immune Strength
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

Need A Little Skin-Brightening? Try This Two-Ingredient Turmeric Face Mask

Jamie Schneider
Need A Little Skin-Brightening? Try This Two-Ingredient Turmeric Face Mask
Beauty

Did You Burn Easier This Summer? The Strange Reason Why From A Derm

Alexandra Engler
Did You Burn Easier This Summer? The Strange Reason Why From A Derm
Food Trends

8 Mediterranean Diet Cookbooks That RDs Recommend For Healthy Meal Inspo

Abby Moore
8 Mediterranean Diet Cookbooks That RDs Recommend For Healthy Meal Inspo
Routines

The One Yoga Pose You'll Want In Your Routine For A Strong Core

Sarah Regan
The One Yoga Pose You'll Want In Your Routine For A Strong Core
Home

The Tally Is In: These Are 10 Of This Year's Best Houseplants

Emma Loewe
The Tally Is In: These Are 10 Of This Year's Best Houseplants
Beauty

This Supplement Promotes The Post-Workout Glow, Without The Workout

Jamie Schneider
This Supplement Promotes The Post-Workout Glow, Without The Workout
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/weekly-horoscope-for-july-27-august-2-2020-from-the-astrotwins

Your article and new folder have been saved!