For the third time in 2020 (including May 3 and 20), seductive Venus in Gemini squares nebulous Neptune in Pisces, a challenging angle that makes it hard for us to resist anything, especially temptation. And good luck reading an obvious signal, much less the tea leaves spread out and staring you in the face. Venus is the romance planet, and fantasy-spinner Neptune is a hopeless romantic. When they meet in an obfuscating square, our love lives get particularly slippery. With both planets in mutable signs, we're craving variety—pretty frustrating in a year when choices of any sort are hard to come by.

These cosmic mashups, which happened first on May 3 and again while Venus was retrograde on May 20, certainly confused things. The grass looked greener on the other side; sweet-talking charmers led lovers astray. This wasn't necessarily a bad thing. Relationships that were stuck in a holding pattern with may be fully untethered by now. Soul mates, on the other hand, keep getting pulled back to each other by a mystical force.

This Monday's final exam from Venus and Neptune can bring one last "attunement." The only thing to do here is surrender (Neptune in Pisces) and maybe just admit that you're confused as hell (Venus in Gemini). You probably won't be clearheaded enough to make a decision. So, can you settle for speaking honestly about your uncertainty? It's not wrong to want "both" instead of "either/or"? Admitting this paves the way for transformation as the week wages on. If you're feeling super stuck, find a quiet place for a little Monday meditation. Bring your journal and let your feelings flow across the page. You might not be ready to discuss them yet, but at least your subconscious mind can start to grasp the possibility of a change.