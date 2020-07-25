Your Weekly Horoscope Is In & These Are The 3 Cosmic Events To Note
This week, the AstroTwins break down how to flow through upcoming squares and trines that could shape the collective energy.
Boundaries might be blurry this Monday, July 27, but do your best to discern them anyway.
For the third time in 2020 (including May 3 and 20), seductive Venus in Gemini squares nebulous Neptune in Pisces, a challenging angle that makes it hard for us to resist anything, especially temptation. And good luck reading an obvious signal, much less the tea leaves spread out and staring you in the face. Venus is the romance planet, and fantasy-spinner Neptune is a hopeless romantic. When they meet in an obfuscating square, our love lives get particularly slippery. With both planets in mutable signs, we're craving variety—pretty frustrating in a year when choices of any sort are hard to come by.
These cosmic mashups, which happened first on May 3 and again while Venus was retrograde on May 20, certainly confused things. The grass looked greener on the other side; sweet-talking charmers led lovers astray. This wasn't necessarily a bad thing. Relationships that were stuck in a holding pattern with may be fully untethered by now. Soul mates, on the other hand, keep getting pulled back to each other by a mystical force.
This Monday's final exam from Venus and Neptune can bring one last "attunement." The only thing to do here is surrender (Neptune in Pisces) and maybe just admit that you're confused as hell (Venus in Gemini). You probably won't be clearheaded enough to make a decision. So, can you settle for speaking honestly about your uncertainty? It's not wrong to want "both" instead of "either/or"? Admitting this paves the way for transformation as the week wages on. If you're feeling super stuck, find a quiet place for a little Monday meditation. Bring your journal and let your feelings flow across the page. You might not be ready to discuss them yet, but at least your subconscious mind can start to grasp the possibility of a change.
An uplifting energy flows in this Friday as the Leo Sun dances into a harmonious trine (120-degree angle) with "wounded healer" comet Chiron in Aries.
People are grieving and processing so much in 2020 that it's hard to access joy. But it's not wrong to want your heart to be happy, even if that vibrant feeling coexists alongside sorrow and pain. With these heavenly bodies in creative, optimistic fire signs, power can be found in rituals that pull our energy toward a higher frequency: dancing, cooking, singing, even letting people know that we love them. Getting out in the sunshine (or at least the fresh air) can be remarkably healing. Don't let those end-of-week assignments keep you chained to your desk! You'll be far more productive once you've stepped out for a bit. And if you tap into karmic Chiron's powers, you could add a soulful flourish to whatever you hit "send" on before logging off for the weekend.
On Sunday, August 2, the daring Leo Sun gets into a dynamic dust-up (a 90-degree square) with spontaneous Uranus, which is retrograde in Taurus.
These luxe-loving energies could evoke the urge to splurge—and on some pricey treasures, to boot. Check your budget, then do some background research into the brands. High-minded Uranus brings a planetary PSA to vote with your dollar by shopping ethically sourced, fair trade, and sustainable. Or opt to buy from smaller, locally owned businesses that keep the neighborhood economy thriving. While the Leo Sun can turn people into showponies (and sparkleponies), Uranus in Taurus values modesty. Even a humblebrag could send the wrong message. Turn the spotlight outward, and share the world of an artist you love, or let people know why you're supporting a great cause or organization.