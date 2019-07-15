Heads Up: There's A Full Moon AND Mercury Retrograde This Week

Summer lovin' might not be such a casual thing this week as ardent Venus makes contact with three heavy-hitting outer planets. For one thing, Venus is drifting through sensitive Cancer, making feelings far more tender than usual. But on Wednesday, serious Saturn in Capricorn will face off with la love planet, followed by an opposition from "projector" Pluto (also in Capricorn) on Sunday. These dynamic duels will hold up the mirror, and—warning—you might not like what you see. But before you go pointing the finger, look within! Sure, there may be obvious "design flaws" in your partnerships, whether they're for pleasure or business or another purpose. But these oppositions remind you that the change starts with YOU.

On Friday, when Venus forms a harmonious trine with spiritual Neptune, you could go one of two ways. You'll either slip deeper down the rabbit hole of illusion, falling into victimhood and refusing to see the situation clearly, or pull back to the wide-angled view and have an epiphany about why this is happening and what this angst-filled moment is meant to teach you about yourself. If you can embrace the ups and downs as teachable moments, your most important bonds will flourish. And the ones that are meant to fall away? Dust in the wind.