Should you let it all hang out or keep it under wraps? That's the question of the week as the brash Cancer Sun weaves into a dynamic dance with two powerful planets. This muddling influence can make it hard to know where boundaries lie—and when we're oversharing or not quite revealing enough. While the Sun-Jupiter faceoff can make us all feel like ballers, it can also send us on serious ego trips. Make sure you can back up bold words with action. Pride goeth before a fall.

When it comes to altruism, wait before hopping on any bandwagons—even if they feel like a noble or worthy cause. First, do some digging. Who is behind the initiative, and what principles do they stand for? When it comes to statistics, look at who funded the study. With Jupiter in Capricorn since December 2, 2019 (and until December 19, 2020), if you want to know the truth, you might have to follow the money, as they say. Speaking of which, hidden details about global leadership or behind-the-scenes economic dealings could emerge under this opposition. What sounds like a conspiracy theory could turn out to be legit under this jaw-dropping transit. Thankfully, it only comes around once per year.