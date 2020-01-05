We Just Started 2020 & There's Already A (Super) Rare Astro Event Coming

If you were too tired or hungover to work on that 2020 vision board this New Year's Day, Tuesday and Wednesday offer an even better alignment for drawing all your hidden desires into tangible form. But on Friday at 2:21 p.m. EST, the first major moon of the year arrives, churning up a sea of buried emotions. Not only is this one a lunar (full moon) eclipse in sensitive Cancer, but it's facing off with the Sun, Mercury, Saturn, and Pluto in Cancer's opposite sign of Capricorn.

Brace yourself! The only way out of this tsunami of feelings is to go THROUGH them. Huddle with your support squad this Friday because you could cycle through every complex emotion out there, from imposter syndrome to family rivalry to deep-seated family issues you didn't even know you had. (And that was all just before lunchtime!) It's never comfortable when unresolved "stuff" gets driven up, especially with the brute force of a lunar eclipse. But there is a silver lining: Feeling is healing. A good cry can be cleansing. Getting suppressed hurt out in the open is the first step in resolving it. To be honest, you'll probably be relieved...once the sting wears off. This has all been brewing since the corresponding solar (new moon) eclipse in Cancer on July 2, 2019, and if you swept it under the carpet, you've known that it didn't actually go away.

But do try to remember this: Your thoughts can create your reality. If you find yourself locking into a disempowering internal monologue, grab an adoring friend and talk it out. Don't let yourself get stuck on a destructive bat channel. While the pull to isolate can be strong during a Cancer eclipse, what's really needed is the company of people who see you and love you. Even if you uncover something upsetting, it doesn't have to turn into a self-effacing moment. You CAN own up to your "mistakes" and get yourself on the pathway to making amends.