We Sparknoted This Week's Horoscope & These Are The Parts You Can't Miss

Make a wish—for yourself and the world at large! The sign of Aquarius pulls off a beautiful paradox, pumping up individuality AND bringing us together to collaborate. Over the next four weeks, you may be equally invested in differentiating yourself from the pack as you are with finding your place within it. Scratch your chin on that for a few, and it WILL make sense. We don't all have to be the same in order to "belong." That's one of the best lessons this eccentric air sign will teach between now and February 18.

As the sign of the humanitarian, this solar cycle is prime time for getting involved in activism—or making disruptive art that pushes a message into the zeitgeist. If you could make the world an inclusive place for everyone, what would you do? In your neighborhood or around your office, look for ways to combine talents and support each other's growth. Embrace the sharing economy: How can you pool resources, trade services, or co-invest in goods? Start making changes in your corner of the Earth and the groundswell could pick up from there. And don't forget to tap into virtual networks to rally people for a common cause.