This Week's Horoscope Is Here To Shake Up Your Daily Routine

Instead of plunging in, how about a dreamy drift into this workweek? You have places to go and people to see—we know, we know. But with the cosmic creatrix in this quixotic sign until February 7, you won't lose momentum if you move through your days at a flowy pace. In fact, Venus in Pisces can make the mundane feel downright sacred. Now's the time to turn daily routines into rituals. For example, if your mornings have devolved into, "Wake up. Pour Coffee. Check email," this is your cue to mix it up. For the next few weeks try something more along the lines of: "Wake up. Step outside for a breath of fresh air. Sip coffee while journaling."

With the planet of love in the sign of the fantasy agent, St. Valentine could wing in on an early flight. Surrender to romance! It's not like Venus in Pisces really offers much of a choice...but Pisces is the sign of illusion. Make sure you're falling in love with people's "actual" instead of their potential. And rule of thumb until February 7 (and beyond): no rescue missions!