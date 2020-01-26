mindbodygreen

Astro Alert: Monday Could Be One Of The Most Romantic Days Of The Year

The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
Weekly Horoscope Week of January 27 2020

Image by mbg Creative x lechatnoir / iStock

January 26, 2020 — 19:03 PM

This week, loving energy will be trailed by some cosmic curveballs. Here, the AstroTwins share how to stay levelheaded through it all.

On Monday, January 27, two of the solar system's dreamiest co-stars—Venus and Neptune—spoon shamelessly in poetic Pisces.

Reality? We'll take a pass on that. This cosmic connection comes only once annually, opening hearts everywhere. Think of it as a bonus Valentine's Day where the warm-fuzzy feelings just gush out with artistic flair. No need to wait until the Hallmark holiday to send bae that playlist you composed in their honor. Monday's heavenly heart-to-heart brings a fairy-tale quality to all romantic interactions, so feel free to pump up the volume like a retro boombox. While it's easy to get swept away in Cupid's trance, try to keep one glass slipper planted on solid ground. The risk of this fantasy-fueled energy is that you could get sucked into a charming player's undertow. Since Pisces is the sign of forgiveness, this peacekeeping mashup supports all fence-mending activities. If you're the one extending the olive branch, why not sweeten the deal with a flower arrangement?

Article continues below

Tuesday could bring some horn-locking, however, when feisty Mars in Sagittarius storms in and throws a challenging beam to Neptune in Pisces.

The red planet is serving up a strong dose of truth serum, which does not mix well with the quixotic cocktail of Neptune (and Venus) in Pisces. If you've been laboring in delusion, this aggressive energy will break that spell—and not in a gentle way. Mars in Sagittarius is fiery and wants to go-go-go! Neptune in Pisces is languid and simply wants to flow. This is not a day for making any binding decisions—not while riding such a bizarre roller coaster. Squares can be helpful at getting you unstuck. As this cosmic kerfuffle pushes you in new directions, consider a fresh approach. The early part of the workweek could be filled with stops and starts. Super-frustrating but don't bail on any important missions. Use this as an opportunity to fine-tune your approach. Should you dial up the empathy and creativity...or detach in the name of productivity? Adjust as needed so you can justify both the end and the means. 

The weekend brings some much-needed grounding as the waxing quarter moon drifts into sensible (but sensual!) Taurus.

If boundless Neptune's magic carpet ride took you a little too far from home base, float on back and get yourself centered. As you look back at the early part of the week, you could have some SMH moments. What WAS that, anyway? Don't waste time analyzing. This lunar leveling is meant for looking forward with a clear-eyed view. You learned your lessons; now you can discern. Now that you know what feels right for YOU, spend the weekend curating, paring down, and making smarter selections.

