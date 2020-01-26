Astro Alert: Monday Could Be One Of The Most Romantic Days Of The Year

The red planet is serving up a strong dose of truth serum, which does not mix well with the quixotic cocktail of Neptune (and Venus) in Pisces. If you've been laboring in delusion, this aggressive energy will break that spell—and not in a gentle way. Mars in Sagittarius is fiery and wants to go-go-go! Neptune in Pisces is languid and simply wants to flow. This is not a day for making any binding decisions—not while riding such a bizarre roller coaster. Squares can be helpful at getting you unstuck. As this cosmic kerfuffle pushes you in new directions, consider a fresh approach. The early part of the workweek could be filled with stops and starts. Super-frustrating but don't bail on any important missions. Use this as an opportunity to fine-tune your approach. Should you dial up the empathy and creativity...or detach in the name of productivity? Adjust as needed so you can justify both the end and the means.