mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope Is In — And Monday Is A Big Day In The Stars

The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
Weekly Horoscope February 2020 from the Astrotwins

Image by mbg Creative x Etty Fidele / Unsplash

February 2, 2020 — 21:18 PM

According to this astrology forecast from the AstroTwins, this week brings a dramatic ending to some parts of our lives and a fresh start to others.

Starting Monday, February 3, wordsmith Mercury swings into poetic Pisces, raising the stakes on amorous expression for two whole months.

Normally, the messenger planet only hangs out in a sign for three weeks. But due to an upcoming retrograde—from February 16 to March 9—Mercury will splash in and out of the Fish's seas until April 11! While we're happy to report that V-Day is free from the retrograde's prime intensity, no one's totally out of the woods.

The shadow period (or "retroshade" as we've dubbed it) has been in effect since February 2, already causing a few signal drops. Starting NOW, make heftier deposits in the old "emotional bank account." Rumi passages are always appreciated, but Mercury in Pisces isn't only about rose-tinted romanticism. What lies beneath all those niceties? Lift that rug and deal with the emotional dust bunnies too. Pisces is the zodiac sign associated with buried feelings, subconscious thoughts, spiritual illumination, AND forgiveness. Instead of skimming the surface, plunge all the way in—and don't wait until the February 16 retrograde forces your hand. Get ahead of the hurt feelings and start making amends now. Is your journey more of an inward one? Deep healing awaits for those willing to plunge into the stormy surface of the psyche. And so much beauty can emerge from these trips below the sea! Keep the creative supplies on hand and turn your discoveries into cathartic works of art.

Article continues below

Diplomatic Venus will paddle alongside Mercury in Pisces until Friday, helping to smooth any rough waters.

But on Friday la love planet moves into a far more passionate position, vaulting into fire sign Aries until March 4. Where things were cool and placid, suddenly there's blazing heat—and no one's got the best impulse control for the next four weeks. Rule of thumb: Zip and unzip judiciously. Venus is in "detriment" in Aries, which can be an uncomfortable placement for the cosmic seductress. Feelings run hot and cold, attractions sizzle then fizzle, and committed people can develop temporary amnesia in the face of scorching chemistry. But if things have gotten heavy with bae, the adventurous Aries energy can break you out of that rut. Warning: Aries is the zodiac's warrior, so it might just take a long-overdue lovers' quarrel—followed by equally exothermic makeup sex—to bring back the love. Passion will be provoked again this weekend.

Early Sunday, at 2:33 a.m. EST, the year's only full moon in Leo lights up the night skies.

Get ready to harvest! This completes the lunar "planting cycle" that began six months ago. With the zodiac's regal lion helming this operative, the bumper crop could be glamorous, fame-fueled, and larger than life. Everyone's a celebrity of sorts when the full moon is in Leo. If you've earned your bragging rights or just have something exciting to share, shout it from the (social media) rooftops. If you're going out this weekend, take a little longer to primp—and don't leave until you're Instagram-ready. For others, this full moon could signal that it's time for your final act before moving on to greener pastures. The best performers always know how to make an entrance AND an exit. Give 'em one last show, enjoy the standing O, then head off for your next adventure.

The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York...
Read More
More from the author:
What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
Check out Astrology Fundamentals
Become the master of your own destiny and create real, meaningful change in your life with this out-of-this-world course taught by the amazing AstroTwins.
View the class
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional...
Read More

More On This Topic

Personal Growth

I Bake When I'm Angry: Here's How It Helps Me Harness My Rage

Charlotte Druckman
I Bake When I'm Angry: Here's How It Helps Me Harness My Rage
Spirituality

The First Mercury Retrograde Of The Decade Is Coming Our Way

The AstroTwins
The First Mercury Retrograde Of The Decade Is Coming Our Way
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Home

This Home Brand Wants To Help Kick-Start Your Spring Cleaning Routine

Eliza Sullivan
This Home Brand Wants To Help Kick-Start Your Spring Cleaning Routine
Integrative Health

The Hidden Reason You're Stressed Out & What You Can Do About It Right Now

Molly Maloof, M.D.
The Hidden Reason You're Stressed Out & What You Can Do About It Right Now
Love

How To Choose A Partner Based On Your Enneagram, From An Expert

Abby Moore
How To Choose A Partner Based On Your Enneagram, From An Expert
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Mental Health

Researchers Find A Key To Staying Calm In Anxiety-Inducing Situations

Christina Coughlin
Researchers Find A Key To Staying Calm In Anxiety-Inducing Situations
Sex

7 Lessons From A Sex Therapist That'll Turn Good Sex Into Great Sex

Nan Wise, Ph.D, MSW, M.A., LCSW, CST
7 Lessons From A Sex Therapist That'll Turn Good Sex Into Great Sex
Integrative Health

The Supplement That Finally Calmed My Anxious Thoughts & Daily Stress*

Samantha Schwartz
The Supplement That Finally Calmed My Anxious Thoughts & Daily Stress*
Routines

A Full-Body Strength-Training Workout That Doesn't Require A Gym

Courtney Ustrzycki
A Full-Body Strength-Training Workout That Doesn't Require A Gym
Integrative Health

Why MDs Are Fans Of This Modified Keto Diet + A 5-Day Meal Plan To Get Started

Stephanie Eckelkamp
Why MDs Are Fans Of This Modified Keto Diet + A 5-Day Meal Plan To Get Started
Recipes

This Vegan Green Shakshuka Has A Surprising Replacement For Eggs

Ian Theasby & Henry Firth
This Vegan Green Shakshuka Has A Surprising Replacement For Eggs
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/weekly-horoscope-for-february-3-9-2020-from-astrotwins

Your article and new folder have been saved!