Your Weekly Horoscope Is In — And Monday Is A Big Day In The Stars

Normally, the messenger planet only hangs out in a sign for three weeks. But due to an upcoming retrograde—from February 16 to March 9—Mercury will splash in and out of the Fish's seas until April 11! While we're happy to report that V-Day is free from the retrograde's prime intensity, no one's totally out of the woods.

The shadow period (or "retroshade" as we've dubbed it) has been in effect since February 2, already causing a few signal drops. Starting NOW, make heftier deposits in the old "emotional bank account." Rumi passages are always appreciated, but Mercury in Pisces isn't only about rose-tinted romanticism. What lies beneath all those niceties? Lift that rug and deal with the emotional dust bunnies too. Pisces is the zodiac sign associated with buried feelings, subconscious thoughts, spiritual illumination, AND forgiveness. Instead of skimming the surface, plunge all the way in—and don't wait until the February 16 retrograde forces your hand. Get ahead of the hurt feelings and start making amends now. Is your journey more of an inward one? Deep healing awaits for those willing to plunge into the stormy surface of the psyche. And so much beauty can emerge from these trips below the sea! Keep the creative supplies on hand and turn your discoveries into cathartic works of art.