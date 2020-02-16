This Isn't The Week To Put Your Blinders On, According To Astrology

If Cupid's arrows missed the mark this V-Day, fear not. This fantasy-fueled solar cycle, which lasts until March 19, will activate an early round of spring fever. And with the new moon in Pisces this Sunday, there will be a second push to open your heart. Rose-colored glasses and hearts worn on sleeves are always in fashion during Pisces season—and countering with periodic reality checks would be a wise idea. But don't be so hard-nosed that you fail to enjoy the poetic vibes that both the Sun and new moon in Pisces bring.

Relationships can deepen immeasurably as we allow ourselves to get vulnerable. Compassion will not be in short order over the next four weeks. The liquid nature of Pisces allows us to flow beyond our own boundaries so that we can glimpse life from different perspectives. Swimming a mile with someone else's fins can be illuminating! But with Mercury retrograde for much of this solar cycle (until March 9), expect both highs and lows—and revel in what each direction reveals. Pisces is symbolized by two fish swimming in opposite directions. One is pointing us upward, to our visionary selves; the other sends us down into the murky waters of our own shadows. Deep healing awaits for those willing to plunge into the stormy sea of the psyche. And so much beauty can emerge from these trips below the surface! Let the artistic renaissance begin!