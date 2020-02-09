mindbodygreen

The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
Your Valentine's Week Horoscope Is Here (And Surprise, Surprise: It's Intense)

February 9, 2020 — 10:00 AM

This week, the AstroTwins break down the astrological transits that steer your Valentine's Day conversations toward the awkward.

Fight or flight? An emotionally charged Monday is in store as diplomatic Venus and "wounded healer" comet Chiron host their annual summit this February 10.

This year, they're meeting up in Aries, the zodiac's fiery warrior sign. Feelings you didn't know you had could rise, unceremoniously, to the surface—especially in the romantic realm. You may realize that you've been hanging on to resentment around the way finances are being handled between you and bae or even among your friend group. But check your inner scorekeeper! It's almost too easy to get fired up and start flinging accusations early this week. Valentine's Day too, since the moon will be in Scorpio and in a free-flowing angle to Mercury in Pisces, making it all too easy to bring up simmering feelings at an inopportune moment. Unfortunately, any hotheaded reactions will not be well-received, and it could take weeks (or an eternity) to make up for the embarrassment of losing it on someone you love. Since the immediacy of emotions will be impossible to control, vent to someone who can help you pick it apart proactively instead of taking it up with the "offending party." Another way this can play out is an attraction to someone who is more of a lesson than a love match. If your reptilian brain starts firing sexy chemicals in the face of a narcissist, you're only human. But do try to find the space between stimulus and response, flirtation and action...and stay THERE. 

Mars enters Capricorn on Sunday, sending fearlessness and productivity into high gear.

Ambition overload! The new decade has already swept in with a success-fueling stellium of venturesome Jupiter, master teacher Saturn, and transformational Pluto in Capricorn—an alignment that hasn't happened since 1285 A.D.! But if your compass hasn't been pointing toward your "true north" this year, just wait until Sunday. For the first time since early 2018, motivator Mars zooms into Capricorn until March 30, powering up everyone's jet pack with high-octane fuel and spurring this power trio of planets into action. Mars is "exalted" in Capricorn, meaning this is the sign in which the red planet can express its fullest potential. During this phase, we'll all have the benefit of tapping into this fearless and productive energy. Saturn and Pluto made a fateful meeting in Capricorn on January 12, handing everyone an "astrological assignment" meant to accelerate growth and mastery. But the challenge has been daunting! Old structures must be torn down before new ones can be built. The red planet supplies courage and momentum for these missions. By March 30, you'll be amazed by how much you accomplished and how fast you got it all done.

BUT...there's a catch. Mere hours after Mars zooms into Capricorn, Mercury also turns retrograde this Sunday.

While Mars hits the accelerator, Mercury's signal-jamming backspin cautions us to ride the brake on any "dangerous" curves. The retrograde lasts until March 9, beginning in imaginative Pisces then spending the last five days (March 4 to 9) in innovative Aquarius. If used advantageously, Mercury's forced "review period" can counterbalance Mars' momentum and ensure that we dot every i and cross every damn t. Retrogrades are best used for all things "re," like refining, revising, and repurposing. This WILL be frustrating in moments, especially when impatient Mars in Capricorn wants it all done, like, yesterday. But take the time to research costs, source materials responsibly and (re)connect to the best possible collaborators. Golden rule: For the next few weeks, take nothing at face value. If you want to know for sure what someone is thinking, you'll have to come right out and ask them. And even then, getting a truly straight answer could be challenging, especially while Mercury is backstroking through Pisces' emotion ocean until March 4. Sure, you COULD make them put it in writing, but surely, you've now heard that signing contracts is best left for after a retrograde ends!

