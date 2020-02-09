Your Valentine's Week Horoscope Is Here (And Surprise, Surprise: It's Intense)

This year, they're meeting up in Aries, the zodiac's fiery warrior sign. Feelings you didn't know you had could rise, unceremoniously, to the surface—especially in the romantic realm. You may realize that you've been hanging on to resentment around the way finances are being handled between you and bae or even among your friend group. But check your inner scorekeeper! It's almost too easy to get fired up and start flinging accusations early this week. Valentine's Day too, since the moon will be in Scorpio and in a free-flowing angle to Mercury in Pisces, making it all too easy to bring up simmering feelings at an inopportune moment. Unfortunately, any hotheaded reactions will not be well-received, and it could take weeks (or an eternity) to make up for the embarrassment of losing it on someone you love. Since the immediacy of emotions will be impossible to control, vent to someone who can help you pick it apart proactively instead of taking it up with the "offending party." Another way this can play out is an attraction to someone who is more of a lesson than a love match. If your reptilian brain starts firing sexy chemicals in the face of a narcissist, you're only human. But do try to find the space between stimulus and response, flirtation and action...and stay THERE.