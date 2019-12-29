A Powerful Portal Will Make This New Year's Day Great For Manifesting

After two months of ultra-close encounters, you no longer have to apologize if you want to break wild and free. First question: Where will you drop your next pin? With the impulsive red planet pulsing in the sign of the global traveler, you could be double-tapping "Reserve My Flight" before you've had a chance to think through every logistical detail. (Maybe confirm that you can get those days off before you book that nonrefundable seat?) Since lusty Mars is one of the love planets, your spontaneous sojourn might even involve a sequel session with your under-the-confetti NYE bae.

Entrepreneurs will feel a surge of motivation over the coming seven weeks, and developments could happen at a rapid clip. Careful not to blow through all that seed money on "startup costs." With Mars playing Powerball in capricious Sagittarius, we won't always know the difference between a calculated risk and a straight-up gamble. While there may be some high-pressure moments when we have to carpe the diem between now and February 16, it's never wise to leap blindfolded. For best results, handle the due diligence, crunch the numbers, and run the background checks.