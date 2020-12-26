For this, you can thank the moon glowing in festive, flamboyant Leo on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. While most people will be staying in, who says you can't still make your celebrations as colorful as the ROYGBIV rainbow. Dress to the nines and dance in the living room with a streaming DJ set.

Leo is a fire sign, so throw some logs in a pit and make a list of all the things you're leaving behind in 2020—the burn, baby, burn 'em. Yes, that might take a lot of paper, but once you've released it all into the flames, use the purified space to set bold intentions for 2021.

What would you like to add to your greatest-hits list for the next calendar year? With the Sun in ambitious Capricorn and the Moon in can-do Leo, aim high and follow your heart!

