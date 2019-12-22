mindbodygreen

It's The Last Full Week Of The Year & 3 Astro Surprises Are Coming In Hot

The AstroTwins
mindbodygreen's Weekly Horoscope for the Week of December 22, 2019

December 22, 2019

Here, the AstroTwins unpack how the upcoming new moon (the last of the year!) and a rare trine could conspire to set plans into motion this week.

On Tuesday, a Uranus-Sun trine means we can expect the unexpected.

Do you hear what I hear? This Christmas Eve the answer is: Probably not! So keep your ears perked for innovative touches, creative schemes, and other "naughty elf" ideas for making the night a lot more 'gramworthy. On December 24, spontaneous Uranus in Taurus is forming a holly jolly trine with the wonder-struck Sun, turning the tide in an unconventional direction. Relax, traditionalists! With both heavenly bodies checked in to earth signs, no one's diverting from the regularly scheduled programming 100%. But don't cleave to irrelevant customs that aren't sparking joy(eaux noel). With communal Uranus revving up the "more the merrier" vibes, mingling is a must!

Thursday's new moon could send any stalled missions into motion.

What's next for you? We're not just talking about choosing the grain bowl versus the rainbow roll for lunch. What we're asking is what's next for your entire life? Relax…you don't have to answer that! Just be an open and receptive channel because some major downloads from La Universe are coming this Thursday, December 26. The final new moon of 2019 lands in aspirational Capricorn, setting the stage for six months of high-powered manifestation.

Feeling stuck? Creating structure and systems is how this cardinal earth sign energy supports our growth. If you fail to plan, you plan to fail. Not trying to heap stress into your holiday season here! But if you could muster up a little focus on Thursday, you'll tap into the brief but powerful extra boost eclipses bring. The trick is to look in places you normally wouldn't since eclipses reveal a rare shadow. Within two weeks of this turbocharged new moon, there could be a few surprising plot twists, amazing upgrades, and out-of-the-box solutions that emerge. While Capricorn can be rigid, stay as nimble as possible because you may need to pivot toward an even BETTER Plan B at any given moment!

If our thoughts create our realities, then there's no denying the power of positive thinking this Friday.

On December 27, the radiant, life-giving Sun will meet optimistic Jupiter at the exact degree of Capricorn, lifting spirits everywhere. This is the first time in over 12 years that this pairing has taken place in this stabilizing star sign. The name of the game? Strategic expansion! If you've got your eye on a particular prize, Friday is the day to make a bold leap or a big ask…even if you have to give yourself a 15-minute pep talk in the mirror before you send that DM! And on Saturday, mindful Mercury joins the Sun in Capricorn, winging through this success-driven sign until January 16. Rest assured that your 2020 resolutions will not be basic. Just make sure they aren't SO lofty that they feel out of reach. Shoptalk could filter into end-of-year conversations. As you mingle among the cognoscenti and sip top-shelf Champagne, think of clever ways to phrase the question that will be at the top of everyone's mind: "So, what do you do for a living?"

