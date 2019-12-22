It's The Last Full Week Of The Year & 3 Astro Surprises Are Coming In Hot

What's next for you? We're not just talking about choosing the grain bowl versus the rainbow roll for lunch. What we're asking is what's next for your entire life? Relax…you don't have to answer that! Just be an open and receptive channel because some major downloads from La Universe are coming this Thursday, December 26. The final new moon of 2019 lands in aspirational Capricorn, setting the stage for six months of high-powered manifestation.

Feeling stuck? Creating structure and systems is how this cardinal earth sign energy supports our growth. If you fail to plan, you plan to fail. Not trying to heap stress into your holiday season here! But if you could muster up a little focus on Thursday, you'll tap into the brief but powerful extra boost eclipses bring. The trick is to look in places you normally wouldn't since eclipses reveal a rare shadow. Within two weeks of this turbocharged new moon, there could be a few surprising plot twists, amazing upgrades, and out-of-the-box solutions that emerge. While Capricorn can be rigid, stay as nimble as possible because you may need to pivot toward an even BETTER Plan B at any given moment!