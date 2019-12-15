Your Weekly Horoscope Is In: Here's How To End 2019 On A High Note

After nearly a month spent hunkered down in cautious, traditional Capricorn, la love planet is ready to spread her wings and fly free. And if you're being honest…aren't you? Romance has been very mission-oriented since November 25. While Venus in Capricorn helped to strengthen the foundation of many relationships, it's also been a little heavy—especially with Mars on a submarine ride through Scorpio's deep waters until January 3. Did people match your criteria? Live up to your extended checklists and uncompromising standards? Hmm. Nothing wrong with holding the bar high or demanding it from the people who get the star treatment from YOU; however, at this point, you might also be realizing that you've set a standard that even an A.I. love robot couldn't actually fulfill.

Enter Venus in air sign Aquarius, blowing in like a refreshing breeze and restoring a little play and humor. While Venus now forms a defiant square to Mars, this can add some dynamic tension to the love equation. We'll have a lot more range when it comes to romance—and a lot more options! Sure, a few may turn out to be scorching fauxmances, but no regrets! In tech-savvy Aquarius, Venus brings hi-speed connectivity through dating apps. Group hangouts, too, since this communal energy supports friends playing matchmaker for each other. Choose your safe word: Venus' tour of Aquarius makes everyone frisky and experimental—and Mars in Scorpio brings some kinky edge. But there's a push-pull between these two planets: Should you keep things "open" or lock 'em down (for life)? If you're on the fence, let the decision linger because once Mars heads into Sagittarius on January 3, we'll all get a 10-day walk on the wild side…and that might be something worth staying "flexibly undefined" for, if only for a momentary thrill.