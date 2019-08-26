Your Astrological Guide To Finishing The Season On A High Note

How do you "do" relationships? This week, cosmic copilots Venus and Mars travel in close contact through Virgo, the sign of practical magic. If you had to choose one of the five love languages outlined in Gary Chapman's book, better make it "acts of service." This is one of those weeks when it feels amazing to give (and give and give). But don't sleep on the power of receiving! Accepting someone's generosity is the ultimate form of romantic acknowledgment. It says, "Yes, baby, I like what you have to offer!"

When people feel needed, they know that they matter. We're not talking about the kind of "gifts" that come with hidden clauses or strings attached. In our truest, purest form, humans simply want to share. And there ARE people on the planet walking around without an agenda. (If you haven't spent much time with humans like these lately, give your friend lists a SERIOUS once-over.) Find small ways to be there for the ones you adore, but also invite them to be there for you in return! Reciprocity is the key to romance. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't have boundaries. On Sunday, Venus falls into Saturn in Capricorn's steady embrace. During this trine, you'll get a clear reminder of why saying "no" to the wrong things is so important—because it allows you to say "yes" to the right opportunities, the ones that are true win-wins.

Be on the lookout for supportive communities this week—and don't just hover on the periphery! Humanitarian Uranus in Taurus connects the dots to three other planets, sounding the call for collaboration: On Monday, August 26, Uranus trines convivial Venus; Wednesday brings a passionate Mars-Uranus trine; and, on Thursday, the life-giving Sun gets in the same formation with the side-spinning planet. Innovative ideas emerge for not only conserving, but also sharing, our bounties. What can you do to make your space greener and more sustainable? What would the world be like if, instead of "taking care of me," you made sure that everyone had a piece of goodness? Imagine it. There's more than enough to go around…well, there would be, if only we'd share our toys. Let collaborative, progressive Uranus inspire you to tap social media and utilize the "sharing" economy model (as Zipcar, Lyft, Rent the Runway, and so on) to make life richer for everyone. For example, you could organize vanpools with co-workers, tool libraries with neighbors…and purse libraries with fashionable friends. And if that involves less ocean-destroying, landfill-clogging, single-use plastics, all the better!