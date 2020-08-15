That day, 2020's only new moon in Leo rolls out the red carpet and invites us all to take a glamorous sashay. Has confidence been flagging? This lunar lift brings back some legit fierceness. The call to leadership may be too loud to ignore for many of us. But you don't have to rush the throne either!

New moons are starting blocks, opening up a six-month window to develop, expand and step into a new league. What's important is that you take some sort of action to get the ball rolling near Tuesday. For example, if you want to change things at your office, maybe wait before you group email a list of workers' demands to the entire company. First, see what happens if you set up a meeting with an influential ally in the C-Suite (or close to it) who could actually turn the tide in your desired direction.

Leo energy is charming and magnanimous. This new moon understands that making friends in high places—or trying that tactic first—can be the fastest route to getting your objectives met. This isn't about manipulation, but it is about diplomacy.

Creativity, romance, self-expression, and fertility are all activated by these moonbeams. Block out time to record a podcast, set up a profile on a dating app...or an ovulation app. If your messages keep getting lost in translation, get to work on your style and branding. The Leo new moon traffics in first impressions, and that raises the question: How do you want to shine in the world?