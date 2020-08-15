mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Spirituality

3 Big Astrology Transits Will Make This Week Feel Action-Packed

The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
Weekly Horoscope For August 17–23, 2020, From The AstroTwins

Image by mbg Creative / CarlosDavid.org/iStock

August 15, 2020 — 21:05 PM

This week, there's a new moon in Leo and the sun moves into Virgo for a while. Here, the AstroTwins share how to balance the confident and bold energy of the lion with the meticulous vibe of the maiden.

You won't need a palace rose garden or coronation ceremony to feel like royalty this Tuesday, August 18.

That day, 2020's only new moon in Leo rolls out the red carpet and invites us all to take a glamorous sashay. Has confidence been flagging? This lunar lift brings back some legit fierceness. The call to leadership may be too loud to ignore for many of us. But you don't have to rush the throne either!

New moons are starting blocks, opening up a six-month window to develop, expand and step into a new league. What's important is that you take some sort of action to get the ball rolling near Tuesday. For example, if you want to change things at your office, maybe wait before you group email a list of workers' demands to the entire company. First, see what happens if you set up a meeting with an influential ally in the C-Suite (or close to it) who could actually turn the tide in your desired direction. 

Leo energy is charming and magnanimous. This new moon understands that making friends in high places—or trying that tactic first—can be the fastest route to getting your objectives met. This isn't about manipulation, but it is about diplomacy. 

Creativity, romance, self-expression, and fertility are all activated by these moonbeams. Block out time to record a podcast, set up a profile on a dating app...or an ovulation app. If your messages keep getting lost in translation, get to work on your style and branding. The Leo new moon traffics in first impressions, and that raises the question: How do you want to shine in the world?

Advertisement

On Wednesday, you might swap your tiara for an undyed wool fedora when messenger Mercury parks in its home sign of Virgo until September 5.

The messenger planet's directive? Streamline and simplify. During this three-week cycle, you'll get your point across faster with a list of bullet points than a long, flowery metaphor. Be like a laser in communications: focused and direct. That will get people's attention! From there, you can follow up with lengthier stories and explanations.

Wellness is this earthy sign's domain, so if you haven't gotten enough outdoor playtime in this summer (and, honestly, who has?), start making plans to meet friends for fresh-air hangouts: hikes, bike rides, small picnics. Since Virgo loves to monitor data, a fitness tracker could become your ultimate "back-to-school" accessory.

On Saturday, more practical magic flows in as the Sun follows Mercury into Virgo until September 22.

It's always a little bittersweet when the razzle-dazzle of Leo season simmers down. But after a month of envelope-pushing hedonism and unapologetic excess, it's a good idea to pay attention to some of those rules and regulations again. This earthy solar cycle reminds us to make cleaner and greener choices, like buying organic and sustainably sourced goods that support local businesses. The best things in life might just be free, upcycled, bleached, and swapped. Organization reigns supreme during Virgo Season. If you have enough things, maybe it's time to install clever storage solutions and shelving so you actually know how to locate them when you want to use them!

Advertisement
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York...
Read More
More from the author:
What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
Check out Astrology Fundamentals
Become the master of your own destiny and create real, meaningful change in your life with this out-of-this-world course taught by the amazing AstroTwins.
View the class
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional...
Read More

More On This Topic

Meditation

Spread Love To Yourself & Others With This Loving-Kindness Meditation

Sarah Regan
Spread Love To Yourself & Others With This Loving-Kindness Meditation
Personal Growth

A Monk's Favorite 3-Step Practice For Cultivating Self-Compassion

Gelong Thubten
A Monk's Favorite 3-Step Practice For Cultivating Self-Compassion
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Integrative Health

The Supplement Doctors Swear By For A Positive Mood, Every Day

Emma Loewe
The Supplement Doctors Swear By For A Positive Mood, Every Day
Integrative Health

Yes, Anxiety-Induced Poop Is A Real Thing — Here's How To Deal With It

Abby Moore
Yes, Anxiety-Induced Poop Is A Real Thing — Here's How To Deal With It
Mental Health

New Data Reveals 1 In 4 Young People Have Contemplated Suicide During COVID

Abby Moore
New Data Reveals 1 In 4 Young People Have Contemplated Suicide During COVID
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Recipes

This Seeded Bark Will Satisfy Your Chocolate Craving Without Hurting Your Gut

Lindsay Maitland Hunt
This Seeded Bark Will Satisfy Your Chocolate Craving Without Hurting Your Gut
Love

What "Quality Time" As A Love Language Means & How To Show It

Sarah Regan
What "Quality Time" As A Love Language Means & How To Show It
Beauty

Tea Tree Oil Face Wash Is Amazing On Acne-Prone Skin: 10 Options To Try

Jamie Schneider
Tea Tree Oil Face Wash Is Amazing On Acne-Prone Skin: 10 Options To Try
Parenting

A Mom On How Her Family Balances Self-Care & School During COVID-19

Isabeau Miller
A Mom On How Her Family Balances Self-Care & School During COVID-19
Motivation

It's Time To Stop Neglecting This Crucial Part Of Your Strength Workouts

Kristine Thomason
It's Time To Stop Neglecting This Crucial Part Of Your Strength Workouts
Love

Relationships Are Either Symmetrical Or Complementary — Which Is Yours?

Sarah Regan
Relationships Are Either Symmetrical Or Complementary — Which Is Yours?
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/weekly-horoscope-for-august-17-23-2020-from-the-astrotwins

Your article and new folder have been saved!