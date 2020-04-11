For the past four weeks, Aries has been stoking our creativity and originality. Now the rubber meets the road: Which of these innovative Ram-spurred visions can we legit bring to life? Don the project manager's fedora and add some practical magic to the recipe. No need to rush! Since Taurus is both sensible AND sensual, the next four weeks are as much about ritualizing a beautiful process as they are about yielding results. Carefully consider every detail of a plan to ensure a high-quality and elegant outcome. Simplify anything that's become too complex—but not at the expense of luxury. The tasteful Bull loves life's finer things, as long as they also serve a purpose.