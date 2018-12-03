Weekly Horoscope: The Last New Moon Of 2018 Is Coming & It's An Important One
On Wednesday, the Sun will square Neptune, and it could cloud our judgment.
Caution: Low visibility ahead. As the week begins, you may feel like you're driving through fog. For one thing, on Wednesday, December 5, the Sun will be shining its bright beams into Neptune's haze as the two form their biannual square (90-degree angle). The smoke machine effect of this combo can cloud your best judgment, making it hard to see situations for what they really are. And it doesn't help much that el Sol is in impulsive Sagittarius while Neptune is on a slow roll through psychedelic Pisces. While nothing outside of yourself may be clear, your inner landscape WILL be illuminated.
Seize the opportunity to flip your viewfinder inward and do some deep introspection. Just don't act on it impetuously. Unless, of course, you're picking up some artistic tools or musical instruments and just letting the divine inspiration flow through you. Keep the critics far away. This is about making art for art's sake—and for the pure, therapeutic process.
Embracing our vulnerabilities is risky but not nearly as dangerous as giving up on love and belonging and joy.
Another reason the "truth" may seem stranger than fiction is because messenger Mercury has four more days left in his retrograde. Since November 16, this signal-jamming transit has been playing tricks on our technology, messing with travel plans and causing words to get lost in translation. Then last Saturday, December 1, he plummeted from Sagittarius' fiery cauldron into Scorpio's chamber of secrets. Fears of exposure could bubble up, creating a sudden urge to shut down. But since that won't do much good for relationships, this is a fine week to dust off your Brené Brown library and get back in tune with some of the (Scorpio) scientist/shame researcher's advice. "Owning our story can be hard but not as difficult as spending our lives running from it. Embracing our vulnerabilities is risky but not nearly as dangerous as giving up on love and belonging and joy—the experiences that make us the most vulnerable. Only when we are brave enough to explore the darkness will we discover the infinite power of our light."
On Friday, Mars and Neptune meet up in Pisces and kick our FOMO into high gear.
Of course, opening up to the RIGHT people (read: safe, compassionate, and as nonjudgmental as possible!) is a must, especially if sharing your tender parts is an unpolished skill. The quagmire of confusion continues on Friday when aggressive Mars meets passive Neptune for a totally awkward dance. To make matters fuzzier, both planets are parked in Pisces, the sign that rules our deepest fears, intuition, and vivid dreams. FOMO may kick into high gear with Mars here, but Neptune is the planet of illusions. That oasis in the desert may actually be a mirage, but you won't know unless you walk right up to it and have a look. This trek could be somewhat precarious with elusive Neptune continuing to fog up the lens. At its best, the Mars-Neptune combo can summon the peaceful warriors in us. Mars is a planet of action; Neptune rules compassion. Walk with eyes open and your swords handy in case you encounter a dragon—or a personal demon—along the way.
But don't worry; the new moon in Sagittarius could diffuse our fears.
Thankfully, the workweek wraps with a giant toast—and shots of truth serum are what the cosmos is serving! Early on Friday, the final new moon of 2018 lands in tell-it-like-it-is Sagittarius. At last, the freedom to start speaking our minds—feedback, be damned! New moons are starting blocks, and this one is like a rocket launcher OUT of the retrograde abyss that's been plaguing us since Venus flipped in reverse on October 5, only to pass the baton to Mercury on November 16! Would a change of scenery refresh your feed and revive your spirits? Let these nomadic moonbeams send you off on a spontaneous weekend getaway. Or just get those fare savers set up and start socking away funds for that retreat you keep drooling over. Close to home, this lunar lift provides some diversity training. When was the last time you interacted, beyond a surface exchange, with someone of a vastly different background than your own? This philosophical new moon can create the space for curiosity and some refreshing real talk!