Weekly Horoscope: The Last New Moon Of 2018 Is Coming & It's An Important One

Caution: Low visibility ahead. As the week begins, you may feel like you're driving through fog. For one thing, on Wednesday, December 5, the Sun will be shining its bright beams into Neptune's haze as the two form their biannual square (90-degree angle). The smoke machine effect of this combo can cloud your best judgment, making it hard to see situations for what they really are. And it doesn't help much that el Sol is in impulsive Sagittarius while Neptune is on a slow roll through psychedelic Pisces. While nothing outside of yourself may be clear, your inner landscape WILL be illuminated.

Seize the opportunity to flip your viewfinder inward and do some deep introspection. Just don't act on it impetuously. Unless, of course, you're picking up some artistic tools or musical instruments and just letting the divine inspiration flow through you. Keep the critics far away. This is about making art for art's sake—and for the pure, therapeutic process.