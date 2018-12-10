mindbodygreen

Weekly Horoscope: How Will You Finish Off 2018?

The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
Weekly Horoscope: How Will You Finish Off 2018?

December 10, 2018

On Wednesday, Mercury enters Sagittarius, and things could get intense.

After an extended spell of gaslighting, muddled messaging and "Wait…whaaaat?" moments, the truth will become more than self-evident this week. On Wednesday, December 12, Mercury, the cosmic communicator, joins a planetary posse in take-no-prisoners Sagittarius. With the illuminating Sun and candid Jupiter already firing arrows in the Archer's domain, we won't just let the cat out of the bag—we'll be fiercer than a tiger mom when it comes to defending principles and ideals. This is Mercury's second time swinging by Sagittarius in 2018. But the first burst, which lasted from October 31 until December 1, got short-circuited by a retrograde that began on November 16 (and, mercifully, ended last week, on December 6).

Starting on hump day, secrecy (not to mention diplomacy) could be insanely challenging as the winged messenger buzzes through this outspoken sign until January 4, 2019. But it would behoove us all to deliver a "second draft" of any impassioned words instead of a torrential downpour of raw emotion the second we have a strong (and dubiously tweetable) feeling. Whenever possible, it's wise to restrict ourselves from being reactive, and at least count backward from 10 when tempers flare. Vent to a neutral third party to sound out that uncut (and unvarnished) version of the "truth." Once we've said certain words aloud, we might even talk sense into ourselves—or realize that we've been minimizing something that needs to be dealt with right away. Just don't forget Mercury in Sagittarius's finest offering: the gift of humor. Mark Twain, who was born under this sign, reminded us that the human race "has one really effective weapon, and that is laughter."

On Saturday, a quarter moon in Pisces calls on us to have compassion for everyone.

While the week's revelations might leave some of us reeling, that doesn't have to turn into more "us versus them" divisiveness. On Saturday, a quarter moon in heart-centered Pisces helps us find compassion for our so-called foes. We might even need to walk a proverbial mile in their shoes before addressing conflicts. Even in relationships that ARE working, these balancing moonbeams will reveal a bright line between caring and codependence. Sure, our love for some folks may know no boundaries. But bottomless refills of generosity should be taken off the menu. When we give until it hurts, we wind up enabling people to stay stuck or even take advantage of our kindness. And when we are drained, depleted, and exhausted, we can't truly be helpful. This quarter moon helps us to set better limits. When we want to make a difference, we can empower people by connecting them to resources and encouraging them to do for themselves. This old chestnut couldn't be more apropos for a Pisces quarter moon: Give a man a fish, he'll eat for a day; teach a man to fish and he'll eat for a lifetime.

 

