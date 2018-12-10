Weekly Horoscope: How Will You Finish Off 2018?

After an extended spell of gaslighting, muddled messaging and "Wait…whaaaat?" moments, the truth will become more than self-evident this week. On Wednesday, December 12, Mercury, the cosmic communicator, joins a planetary posse in take-no-prisoners Sagittarius. With the illuminating Sun and candid Jupiter already firing arrows in the Archer's domain, we won't just let the cat out of the bag—we'll be fiercer than a tiger mom when it comes to defending principles and ideals. This is Mercury's second time swinging by Sagittarius in 2018. But the first burst, which lasted from October 31 until December 1, got short-circuited by a retrograde that began on November 16 (and, mercifully, ended last week, on December 6).

Starting on hump day, secrecy (not to mention diplomacy) could be insanely challenging as the winged messenger buzzes through this outspoken sign until January 4, 2019. But it would behoove us all to deliver a "second draft" of any impassioned words instead of a torrential downpour of raw emotion the second we have a strong (and dubiously tweetable) feeling. Whenever possible, it's wise to restrict ourselves from being reactive, and at least count backward from 10 when tempers flare. Vent to a neutral third party to sound out that uncut (and unvarnished) version of the "truth." Once we've said certain words aloud, we might even talk sense into ourselves—or realize that we've been minimizing something that needs to be dealt with right away. Just don't forget Mercury in Sagittarius's finest offering: the gift of humor. Mark Twain, who was born under this sign, reminded us that the human race "has one really effective weapon, and that is laughter."