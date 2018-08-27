Weekly Horoscope: Productivity & Focus Is About To Come Easy

Next stop: The Motivation Station! This Monday, August 27, the fire returns to our bellies—and perhaps a little farther south—as make-it-happen Mars pivots out of retrograde. Take a deep, relaxing breath. And maybe a few tantric ones, too. The lusty planet of action has been driving in reverse since June 26—first backing up through idealistic, team-spirited Aquarius and then retreating into ambitious Capricorn on August 12. For most people, this has NOT made for a serene summer. When the warrior planet is retrograde—which happens for approximately 10 weeks every other year—it can churn up some pretty intense feelings, ranging from irrational anger to sleep-disrupting anxiety. And yet, it can be hard to pinpoint the source of all that agitation. It certainly didn't help that Mars' moonwalk coincided with eclipse season AND a Mercury retrograde in 2018. If your nerves are a little frayed, your social relationships somewhat strained, your plans for world domination stalled, know that you are not alone.

The good news? Starting this Monday, the tide will turn in a positive direction. Until September 10, Mars will be powering forward through structured, success-oriented Capricorn, helping us get all our ambitious missions back on track. Mars is said to be "exalted" in Capricorn, its most powerful position in the zodiac. No more stalling; it's time to get $#!% done! While this two-week Mars sprint may be brief, it's a bonus blessing for 2018. The red planet already visited the Sea Goat's sanctum once this year—from March 17 until May 16—which means projects and plans that were initiated in that window will get a gale-force second wind!