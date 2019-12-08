Your Horoscope Is In & This Week Was Tailor-Made For The Free Spirit

The truth has been anything BUT self-evident ever since messenger Mercury slipped into Scorpio's chamber of secrets this past October 3. But after an extended spell of gaslighting, muddled messaging and "Huh…WHAT?" moments, the smoke begins to clear this Monday. With the illuminating Sun already firing arrows in the Archer's domain, we won't just let the cat out of the bag—most of us will be fiercer than a streak of tiger moms when it comes to defending principles and ideals.

This impassioned cycle will certainly churn up lively debates. But warning: As you "call it like I see it," make sure you aren't crossing the line into zealotry, or worse, getting locked in an echo chamber with people who agree with you, leaving no room for open dialogue to occur. Sagittarius energy IS fiery. Whenever possible, restrict yourself from being reactive and at least count backward from 10 when tempers flare. In some cases, it might be better to vent to a neutral third party to sound out that uncut and unvarnished version of the "truth." Once you've said certain words aloud, you might even talk sense into yourself—or realize that you've been minimizing something that needs to be dealt with right away. Just don't forget Mercury in Sagittarius's finest offering: the gift of humor. Mark Twain, who was born under this sign, reminded us that the human race "has one really effective weapon, and that is laughter."