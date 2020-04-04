Is this an actual "thing" or just a passing fancy? With Aries season in full swing, feelings have been pumped up and passionate—yes, even while in quarantine. But just before midnight (11:48 p.m. EDT) on Tuesday, April 7, you'll get clear signs about a relationship's potential when 2020's only full moon in Libra opens hearts and minds. Connections that have been percolating since the corresponding new moon last September 28 could reach a defining moment. Couples may decide to combine forces in a more official way or finally blast off on a co-created project that brings more pleasure and playtime to your lives. Solo acts could become joint ventures as the changing world necessitates greater cooperation.

Other people might use this as an opportunity to embark on a deeper evaluation. As powerful as your chemistry is when you're connecting or spending time together, how secure do you feel when apart? If you're in constant turmoil, waiting for a text, a meme, anything, you may decide to cut 'em loose for serenity's sake. Nothing's more distracting than being kept in a constant state of flux. But then again, this might be a cue to adjust your expectations. Are you using a relationship to avoid being with yourself? In this time of social distancing, don't miss the golden opportunity to learn how to fully relish being in your own company.

Before you cut people off, could you hash out a creative compromise? This might be possible in certain cases. If so, use the two weeks following the full moon to get everything onto the table. Remember: Splitting everything 50/50 isn't the only recipe for playing fair. In fact, trying to force that might be part of the breakdown. How can you divide up responsibilities to play to each person's strengths—and needs?