An Integrative MD On Why We Need A Holistic Approach To Race & COVID-19

Not only did Black people contract the virus more frequently, but they also had a higher death rate from complications of the viral infection. One study published in the Annals of the American Thoracic Society found that 78.9% of the individuals who tested positive were Black and 9.6% were white.

A recent study in Washington, D.C., found similar findings when testing children. Of those children who tested positive, 7.3% were white, 30% were Black, and 46.4% were Hispanic.

According to the Brookings Institute, 15% of Michigan's population is Black; Black people account for 35% of the COVID infections. The estimated mortality rate in Michigan is 4%, and Black people account for 40% of that. Similar statistics are noted in several states. While the actual numbers seem to change daily, the trend seems to be consistent.