7 Ways To Cope If Mother's Day Is Hard For You This Year (Or Any Year)

My aging mom seems a million miles away right now, although she is just a couple of miles down the road. She survived a serious illness just before Christmas, and now we are separated by a dusty window where we wave to each other, together but so apart.

Mother's Day is often fraught with expectation around how to celebrate a relationship that is deemed by culture as one of the most important. But for many, this day is heavy with loss, mourning, and sadness: what was, what wasn't, and what will never be.

You might have lost your mother or your own child, be separated this year, have distance due to a strained relationship with mom, or something else, but Mother's Day is difficult for many.

As we approach this national holiday celebrating motherhood, here are some tips to cope if Mother's Day is hard for you this year (or any year):