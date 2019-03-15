I Went Waterless & It Totally Wrecked My Skin

It's 2019, and it's high time to take green beauty to a new level. Carefully sourced and chosen ingredients will always define what makes something "clean," but a new consideration has arisen: the water footprint. In a world where water shortages are becoming an unfortunate reality, and at least 783 million people don't have access to safe water, it's crucial to prioritize conservation of this dwindling (and harder-than-we-thought to renew) natural resource.

Using less water overall is a shared goal across the Big Beauty, and corporations are leading the charge. Unilever has pledged to halve its water usage by next year, 2020, from a baseline of 2010. L'Oréal has set a goal to reduce its environmental footprint (of which water usage is a part) by 60 percent, also by 2020, with a baseline of 2005. Procter & Gamble has released a statement promising to reduce water use in manufacturing by 20 percent by 2030. But what can we do as consumers?