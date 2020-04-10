Before you start washing, add five drops of the essential oil of your choosing (I'm partial to lemon and eucalyptus) to the base of your sink. As you wash, the hot water will release their scent and make the whole experience more pleasant on the nose.

If you have a garbage disposal, you can also drop a lemon wedge or peel down it once you're done cleaning to mask any lingering odors (though if you have a disposal that's prone to clogging, you might want to just use lemon juice instead).

Keep these smell-good ingredients within sight of your sink so you remember to use them every time you have a load of dishes to do.