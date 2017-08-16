Want To Try Natural Hair Dye? Read This First

First, let's review some hair-color basics. The type of dye you (or your stylist) chooses depends on the combination of your base color and the desired result. To make light hair darker, color is deposited into the hair. This process causes minimal damage but is complicated to reverse. To make dark hair lighter, bleach or another lightening agent is used. This process is typically damaging to the hair, but once hair is lightened (especially virgin hair), it's far simpler to change or darken. In other words, it's easier on the hair to go darker, and going lighter is more difficult especially if someone with dyed dark hair wants to return to a lighter shade.

Of course, gray hair has its own set of rules and is the most finicky. Natural gray shades range from dark to light, but the texture is different from pigmented hair and affects how it holds dye. Naturally gray strands often "repel" depository color making it tough to "take" or maintain. Bleach will likely yellow it, so it looks more like blond hair or closer to white. Many conventional stylists often use bleaching as a way to make gray hair more receptive to color.

"The chemical reaction of [conventional] hair color is a combination of an alkalizer or a gas (ammonia, MEA, the sun, lemon juice, heat, and air conditioning) an oxidant (peroxide, the air, or time), and a pigment (natural melanin, artificial pigment, or extracts from natural herbs and ingredients)," said Knights. The reason all hair color fades is because it's constantly being exposed to the elements. Other than lemon juice, there isn't an all-natural hair lightener—all natural hair dyes deposit color.