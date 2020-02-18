Want A Stronger Core? New Research Says Consider A Backpack

The public school students were carrying backpacks that weighed up to 25% of their body weight, according to the research. The added weight is suspected to engage core-stabilizing muscles, improve core strength, and lead students to better perform curl-ups. But, Kabiri urges students to continue protecting their spines.

“This is actually a hot topic in pediatric health and wellness and I don't want anyone to think we are encouraging students to carry heavy loads in their backpacks," she said.

Overly heavy backpacks can lead to musculoskeletal problems, including pain in the shoulders, neck, and back. According to the American Chiropractic Association, a backpack should not exceed 5 to 10% of a student’s body weight.

This is especially important for children who are between 12 and 14 years old, as the spine is at a critical stage of development during those years.

"However, we are hypothesizing that heavy backpack use among public schoolers could be one explanation for the difference in core strength seen in our study," Kabiri said. "Improper instruction and form for abdominal exercises among home-schoolers is another. This is why we as health and wellness professionals need to do a better job reaching out to the home-school community."

Prioritizing the health of adolescents is more important than ever before, since one in five children are now prediabetic. By informing children of the benefits of exercise, as well as proper techniques, parents, teachers, and healthcare professionals can set students up for a healthier future.