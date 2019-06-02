8 Things Preventing You From Having Greater Happiness & Fulfillment

Millions of people live their entire lives on default settings, never realizing they can customize everything. Don't be one of them. Don't settle for the default settings in life. Dare to make edits and improvements. Dare to make your personal growth a top priority. The truth is, you won't always be a priority to others, and that's why you need to be a priority to yourself. Learn to respect yourself, take care of yourself, and become your own support system. Your needs matter. If you want to move on to better things, you have to give up what's weighing you down—which is not always as obvious and easy as it sounds. Starting today, give up...