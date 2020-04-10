Is It OK To Visit Someone's House If You're Both Social Distancing?

Limiting in-person contact with others is currently the best way to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Social distancing, also known as physical distancing, should be practiced by everyone—even those who are seemingly healthy. According to the CDC guidelines, social distancing means "keeping space between yourself and other people outside of your home."

Specifically, they recommend staying a minimum of 6 feet away from others, avoiding crowded places, and not gathering in large or small groups. "When COVID-19 is spreading in your area, everyone should limit close contact with individuals outside your household in indoor and outdoor spaces," the CDC writes. "Avoid large and small gatherings in private places and public spaces, such as a friend's house, parks, restaurants, shops, or any other place."

Only going back and forth between your apartment and one other person's apartment to spend one-on-one time together may or may not count as a group gathering. But it does involve coming into close proximity or contact with someone outside your home.

"If people want to see their partner regularly, it would probably be more beneficial not to commute back and forth," integrative medicine doctor Amy Shah, M.D., tells us. Instead, you can temporarily move in together, or choose to stay apart and connect virtually for the time being.

If the people in both households are practicing thorough hand hygiene, wearing masks in public, and are able to travel both ways without breaking social distancing guidelines, it might be OK to go back and forth. The risks of doing so are just higher than if you were to shelter in one place, especially if either of you has roommates.