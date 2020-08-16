In today's modern work world, platforms like Zoom and Skype have become the new normal setting for job interviews. For the more reserved and reflective introvert, the "lights, camera, action" aspect of the virtual stage can be unnerving.

Well, introverts, even if your presentation style is not one of panache and dynamic flair, your thoughtful, observant, and creative introvert strengths can make you a star on the video stage. If you're nervous about logging into an interview (or any other important virtual event), here are a few ways to prepare: