Every 30 days or so, the Sun visits a new zodiac sign. During this "season," everyone feels the energy of this prevailing astrological energy, no matter what your Sun sign is. Virgo is the second of the zodiac's three earth signs and one of three mutable signs, meaning it's adaptable and always up for a little self-improvement. Virgos are the zodiac's editors, with keen eyes that can spot what needs to be fixed or improved.

It's all in the details when nitpicky Virgo rules, so take a look at where adjustments can be made from August 23 through September 23, 2019. Maybe it's time to address some health and wellness issues or to clear out the clutter and organize your workspace. There couldn't be a better time for practical changes that will bring efficiency, but do be careful not to take on Virgo's stentorian tendency in the process. As tidying expert Marie Kondo reminds us, our efforts should "spark joy."