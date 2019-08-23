mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Spirituality

Virgo Season Is Here & You Know What That Means: It's Time To Declutter

The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
Virgo Season 2019 is Here

Image by mbg Creative x PeopleImages / iStock

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
August 23, 2019

Every 30 days or so, the Sun visits a new zodiac sign. During this "season," everyone feels the energy of this prevailing astrological energy, no matter what your Sun sign is. Virgo is the second of the zodiac's three earth signs and one of three mutable signs, meaning it's adaptable and always up for a little self-improvement. Virgos are the zodiac's editors, with keen eyes that can spot what needs to be fixed or improved.  

It's all in the details when nitpicky Virgo rules, so take a look at where adjustments can be made from August 23 through September 23, 2019. Maybe it's time to address some health and wellness issues or to clear out the clutter and organize your workspace. There couldn't be a better time for practical changes that will bring efficiency, but do be careful not to take on Virgo's stentorian tendency in the process. As tidying expert Marie Kondo reminds us, our efforts should "spark joy."

Self-care might be a buzzword these days, but it’s one of the sharpest tools in Virgo’s arsenal.

As we say goodbye to bombastic Leo season, here are seven ways to capitalize on the efficient, analytical Virgo vibes:

Article continues below

1. Build your best life.

You don't have to wait for the New Year to make resolutions—Virgo season is the best time to start making moves toward living your healthiest, most balanced life. Self-care might be a buzzword these days, but it's one of the sharpest tools in Virgo's arsenal. Integrate it into your lifestyle over the next four weeks. Assess your most important needs, and invest in your best version of yourself.

Once you've experienced the benefits of stress-relieving lavender aromatherapy baths and morning workouts with resistance bands, you'll never go back. You'll find no shortage of apps to further your quest, including Calm for sleep and meditation and Shine for motivation and affirmations. Approach your well-being with mindfulness and intention (so very Virgo!), but be careful not to become too self-critical (also very Virgo) in the process. 

2. Take a digital detox.

During Virgo season, data and information rule—and while we love Siri and Alexa for immediate answers to anything and everything we want to know, too much of anything is never healthy. Smartphones can zap your focus, Twitter can devolve into troll fights and drags, and Instagram presents you with a daily barrage of "perfect" lives and bodies that can be toxic for your self-esteem (never mind that the photos are selected for maximum envy impact and the features have been enhanced on a filtering app).

Studies have found that social media promotes narcissism, and mobile devices may be the culprit behind insomnia for some. If a complete break from technology—even for just 24 hours—seems impossible, consider a switch-off period (maybe just an hour) each day. Or ban that mobile from your bedroom and wind down with a paperback book. Time away from your screens will make you more peaceful, thoughtful, and connected with the real people in your lives—the ones who really matter.

Article continues below

3. Embrace the wild.

When mentally agile Virgo rules the skies, it's easy to spiral into overthinking and become ungrounded in the process. To get centered again, lean into the earthy energy of this star sign. This might be the perfect time to take up the Japanese practice of shinrin-yoku, which means "forest bathing," a key component of preventive health care and healing in this hyper-urbanized country. (Capricorn Kate Middleton, aka the Duchess of Cambridge, taking note, has co-designed a shinrin-yoku-inspired garden.) There's nothing like a relaxed walk in nature to clear the cobwebs from your brain, and you'll get a bunch of other benefits as well. Forest bathing can boost immune system functioning, mood, focus, and energy while reducing blood pressure and stress. You can forest bathe wherever you can find even one single tree. Leave your phone behind, walk slowly and without agenda, and savor the sensuous sights and smells under the canopy.

4. Set (reasonable) goals.

Virgo gets it done—with class—so whatever you've set your sights on, now is the time to go about getting there. Your goals should match your priorities in life, so the first step might be figuring out what really matters to you. Write down benchmarks that are specific, measurable, relevant—and, most of all, achievable and realistic. Virgo season will want you to strive for perfection. There's certainly nothing wrong with reaching as high as possible, even out of your comfort zone, but be honest with yourself. Fitting more exercise or education into an already packed schedule can be difficult if not impossible. Virgo can help you find a way to live more efficiently, opening opportunities to take an online course or add an hour of Pilates to your daily routine.

Article continues below

5. Discover wabi-sabi.

All this self-improvement could easily lead to perfectionism—but there's an antidote! Wabi-sabi is the Japanese art of finding beauty in things that are imperfect—a timely philosophy for persnickety Virgo season. With roots in Zen, this simple concept reveres nature and accepts the natural cycle of growth, decay, and death. Wabi-sabi suggests that surrendering to and being in the natural flow of everyday life brings peace and balance. Living wabi-sabi can be as simple as savoring the magic of homegrown tomatoes in late August or bringing in a bouquet of wildflowers from a nearby field. It could mean simply taking a meditative daily walk to escape the modern madness.

Down-to-earth Virgo is the zodiac’s realist.

6. Use your words.

Ruled by articulate Mercury, Virgo season sharpens our command of language. Whether you freestyle at open mic night, pen stanzas in a Moleskine notebook, or write your memoir is up to you. But you may discover that you have more to say (and share) than you gave yourself credit for during this monthlong zodiac season. No need to plunge down any rabbit holes in search of material. Down-to-earth Virgo is the zodiac's realist. Let the landscape of your life be the inspiration, like Virgo Beyoncé's Lemonade visual album. Even if you don't have a way with words, you can still be an appreciator of the literary or spoken art form. Virgo Karl Lagerfeld built a floor-to-ceiling library, stacking his massive collection sideways so the titles are easy to read. This kind of "practical eccentricity" is pure Virgo, so don't ever make the mistake of accusing this sign of being boring!

Article continues below

7. Put on your considering cap.

The term "thinking cap" was originally "considering cap," and it dates to the 17th century. The original meaning of putting on your consideration cap, or thinking cap, implies a period of reflection and concentration—an ideal state of mind for Virgo season.

Dig into a project that requires your best analytical deliberation and scrutiny. This could be as whimsical as getting the gang together for a late summer music festival or as geeky as digging into transpersonal psychologist and philosopher Ken Wilber's classic A Theory of EverythingIt is, after all, back-to-school season. Young or old, educating yourself not only makes you smarter, but it also improves your memory.

The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York...
Read More
More from the author:
What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
Check out Astrology Fundamentals
Become the master of your own destiny and create real, meaningful change in your life with this out-of-this-world course taught by the amazing AstroTwins.
View the class
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional...
Read More

More On This Topic

Spirituality

The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse

The AstroTwins
The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All

Emma Loewe
This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/virgo-season-2019-how-to-navigate-the-energy-of-august-23-to-september-23

Your article and new folder have been saved!