It's Virgo Season! Here's How To Make The Most Of The (Super-Organized) Energy In The Air

Welcome to Virgo season! Every 30 days or so, the Sun visits a new zodiac sign. During this "season," everyone feels the energy of this prevailing astrological energy, no matter what your Sun sign. Virgo is the second of the zodiac's three earth signs and part of the "mutable" quality. Mutable signs (the others are Gemini, Sagittarius, and Pisces) are adaptable, love variety, and have endless suggestions for how to improve everything. Mutable signs are the editors of the zodiac, and during Virgo season, everyone's keen eyes will spot any flaws and fixes that are needed.

As we clean up the confetti and bid farewell to the fanfare of fiery Leo season, here's how to capitalize on the efficient and analytical Virgo vibes from August 23 through September 22, 2018: