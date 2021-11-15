3 Easy, DIY Tips That Keep This Iconic Model's Face Glowing

I don’t toss around the word icon too freely. But Veronica Webb more than deserves the moniker. The model, actress, and writer has had a groundbreaking career (including being the first Black model to land a major, exclusive beauty contract), and I got to chat with her about all of it on this week’s Clean Beauty School.

While we do spend time looking back on her career, the majority of the episode is spent talking about finding your power—especially as you age. “I think it's really important for women to say their age, to be proud of their age, and to think of their age as an accomplishment,” says Webb. “It should be celebrated rather than something to be apologized for or hidden.”

Here, her three best skin longevity tips.