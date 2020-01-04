mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News

A Vegan Diet Is Surprisingly Ranked No. 2 For Weight Loss In New Report

Christina Coughlin
mbg Editorial Assistant By Christina Coughlin
mbg Editorial Assistant
Christina Coughlin is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Georgetown University in 2019 with a degree in psychology and music.
Overhead Photo of Vegan Quinoa Bowl with Almonds and Cherry Tomatoes

Image by Nataša Mandić / Stocksy

January 4, 2020 — 0:04 AM

Before "veganism" was a trendy diet, it was a way of life, grounded in the ethical treatment of animals. As time has gone on, we've seen the numerous health benefits that can arise from "going vegan" along with the environmental benefits.

We were surprised, however, to see that the vegan diet at the top of the charts for being one of the most effective diets for weight loss and blood sugar balance. This is according to a new report from U.S. News & World Report where health experts have ranked 35 diets based on various qualities (don't miss our breakdown of the best overall diets).

According to the report, "There's a good chance you'll lose weight on the vegan diet."

The report cites a study where participants with type 2 diabetes were assigned to follow either a vegan diet or a diet based on guidelines from the American Diabetes Association. After 22 weeks, the vegan participants lost an average of 13 pounds compared to 9 pounds lost on average in the ADA group.

Another study compared a group of overweight adult women following a vegan diet or a low-fat diet from the National Cholesterol Education Program. After a year, the vegan group lost an average of 10.8 pounds, while the NCEP group averaged 3.9. 

While a vegan diet ranked 17th for overall health, it ranked second for both weight loss diets and best diabetes diets.

Besides these two categories, a vegan diet has been proven to lower risk of diseases like metabolic syndrome, high blood pressure, and heart disease. While there are many benefits to the vegan diet—both for the health of the person and the environment—many vegans suffer from a B12 deficiency, so keep an eye on that.

While we were surprised to see the categories where a vegan diet ranked this year, we are happy to see any reason to continue promoting plant-based diets. And if you're planning on going vegan for the foreseeable future, or just participating in "veganuary" this month, we have some tips for you. 

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Christina Coughlin
Christina Coughlin mbg Editorial Assistant
Christina Coughlin is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Georgetown University in 2019 with a degree in psychology and music.

More On This Topic

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/vegan-diet-ranked-no-2-for-weight-loss-in-new-report

Your article and new folder have been saved!