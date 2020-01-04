Before "veganism" was a trendy diet, it was a way of life, grounded in the ethical treatment of animals. As time has gone on, we've seen the numerous health benefits that can arise from "going vegan" along with the environmental benefits.

We were surprised, however, to see that the vegan diet at the top of the charts for being one of the most effective diets for weight loss and blood sugar balance. This is according to a new report from U.S. News & World Report where health experts have ranked 35 diets based on various qualities (don't miss our breakdown of the best overall diets).

According to the report, "There's a good chance you'll lose weight on the vegan diet."

The report cites a study where participants with type 2 diabetes were assigned to follow either a vegan diet or a diet based on guidelines from the American Diabetes Association. After 22 weeks, the vegan participants lost an average of 13 pounds compared to 9 pounds lost on average in the ADA group.

Another study compared a group of overweight adult women following a vegan diet or a low-fat diet from the National Cholesterol Education Program. After a year, the vegan group lost an average of 10.8 pounds, while the NCEP group averaged 3.9.

While a vegan diet ranked 17th for overall health, it ranked second for both weight loss diets and best diabetes diets.

Besides these two categories, a vegan diet has been proven to lower risk of diseases like metabolic syndrome, high blood pressure, and heart disease. While there are many benefits to the vegan diet—both for the health of the person and the environment—many vegans suffer from a B12 deficiency, so keep an eye on that.

While we were surprised to see the categories where a vegan diet ranked this year, we are happy to see any reason to continue promoting plant-based diets. And if you're planning on going vegan for the foreseeable future, or just participating in "veganuary" this month, we have some tips for you.