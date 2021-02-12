Valentine’s Day can mean many different things to all of us: Some love to indulge their partner or loved ones, using the day as an excuse to go all out. Others prefer something low-key and intimate, favoring casual settings over pomp and circumstance. Still others skip it entirely—why not celebrate love everyday after all—and treat February 14 the same as any other.

Regardless of your personal stance on the holiday—I’m going to wager that many of us could use a little self-care and self-love this year. Besides, there’s a certain joy in collectively celebrating, no?

And here’s the best part: If you don’t feel up for a full-blown day of pampering, you don’t have to. There are a lot of actions, big and small, that can just make your day feel a bit more special. We’re recommending products, here, but don’t worry—much of this you can just do on your own, sans a new purchase.

Give yourself a little love this year—you deserve it.