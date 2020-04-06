Uché Blackstock, M.D., is busy. She is the mother of two small children, the founder and CEO of Advancing Health Equity, an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at NYU School of Medicine, and an emergency medicine physician working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York City.

We spoke to Blackstock about a life working in medicine during the pandemic, and how she's balancing caring for herself, her children, and her patients during these unprecedented times.